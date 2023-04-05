Spring into Wellness event in Carbondale celebrates the healing arts with nearly 50 vendors

Yoga instructor Alexa Kubica strikes a pose. Spring into Wellness "is a wonderful collaboration of over 45 vendors from Aspen to Glenwood and as far as Grand Junction," says Rita E. Marsh, co-founder of the Center for Human Flourishing.

Alexis Ahrling/Courtesy photo

Returning after a four-year hiatus is Spring into Wellness, a gathering of Roaring Fork Valley mental- and physical-health practitioners who participate in alternative healing arts.

This Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at the Carbondale Recreation Center, the free event will showcase a plethora of vendors including acupuncture, nutrition, reflexology, personal coaching, and sound and light therapy.

Sound healing will be among the healing arts showcased Friday at Spring into Wellness.

The Center for Human Flourishing/Courtesy photo

The event will be hosted in conjunction with Carbondale’s monthly First Friday celebration.

This is the fifth, in-person year of the event. Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, First Friday Committee , Carbondale Parks and Recreation Department , and The Center for Human Flourishing put together the event.

“This is a wonderful collaboration of over 45 vendors from Aspen to Glenwood and as far as Grand Junction,” said Rita E. Marsh, co-founder of the Center for Human Flourishing. “We have all sorts of the healing arts — everything from acupuncture, massage, nutrition — and we even invited some farmers, growers and CSAs.





“We just really wanted let people know, many healing arts are here and available in the valley. We haven’t gone anywhere,” she said. “All ages, all demographics, everyone is welcome, and we want to create a warm and comfortable environment.”

There will be demonstrations, wellness explorations, and a bonus for participants who visit all the vendors with prizes from local businesses.

For more information and a list of vendors, visit thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/spring-into-wellness-first-friday-april-7th/.