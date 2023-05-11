Spring Health Fair scheduled for mid-June; appointments taken now

“We’re happy to offer three new tests this year, building on the array of helpful tests offered in recent years,” says event organizer Jennifer Slaughter.

Aspen Valley Hospital/Courtesy photo

Registration is open for the Aspen Valley Hospital Community Health Fair, which will be held the first four days of June with three new tests and other changes.

The Health Fair offers discounted blood draws and testing, giving residents an easy way to monitor their overall health and be pro-active in taking preventive measures, hospital officials said. It is the only in-person public health fair being offered this year in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Participation is by appointment only. People can sign up either online at aspenhospital.org/health-fair or by calling 800-217-5866 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Mountain Time.

“We’re happy to offer three new tests this year, building on the array of helpful tests offered in recent years,” said event organizer Jennifer Slaughter. “Many members of our community have blood work done at the Health Fair that can be shared with their primary care physician, as part of a pro-active, preventative approach to their own health care.”

New tests this year include the T3 free and T4 free tests that are important measures of thyroid health, and a Complete Blood Count (CBC) test that provides a general picture of overall blood health and checks for infection, anemia, and early signs of leukemia, she said. A CBC is also offered with the HealthScreen w/CBC test, which is available again this year.





The new CBC test is a more affordable standalone test and does not include the tests of 32 metabolic functions that come with the full HealthScreen w/CBC, officials said.

“Another exciting change this year is that our Health Fair participants will be able to get their results delivered electronically to their MyChart account at Aspen Valley Hospital,” Slaughter said.

MyChart is the online patient portal of the Epic electronic health record system that the hospital and its network of care launched last fall. In addition to accessing test results, it allows patients to send secure messages to providers, schedule appointments, request prescription refills, review medical records, pay bills, and provide feedback. To learn more about MyChart, visit aspenhospital.org/mychart.

There has also been a scheduling change to accommodate increased demand in the midvalley, with two days scheduled in Aspen and two in El Jebel.

The Health Fair will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. over four days at two locations:

June 1 and 2 at Aspen Valley Hospital, 0401 Castle Creek Road.

June 3 and 4 at Eagle Count Community Center, 20 Eagle County Road, El Jebel.

Health Fair snapshot:

Appointments are required. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Only blood draws are available; no additional screenings will be offered.

Visitors are not currently required to wear a mask, but it is recommended. Any changes will be posted on the Health Fair webpage.

Participants can sign up for a number of affordably-priced blood tests, Slaughter said. In addition to the HealthScreen w/CBC, other tests offered this year include Hemoglobin A1C; hsCardio C-reactive protein (CRP); prostate-specific antigen (PSA); complete blood count (CBC); T3 free; T4 free; and Vitamin D. Full pricing, along with test descriptions can be found at aspenhospital.org/health-fair.

“It’s important to be properly prepared for your tests, so we’ve put together four important tips for participants to help them get ready,” she said.

To prepare properly:

If you are having a lipid test, you will need to fast for 12 hours before your blood draw. The most popular test, the HealthScreen w/CBC, includes a lipid panel.

Drink several glasses of water before your appointment. A hydrated body makes your blood draw easier.

Wear a loose-fitting top or a short-sleeved shirt to your appointment. Read the blog “Do You Know Your Numbers?” on the hospital’s website, aspenhospital.org, to learn about your ideal testing ranges and what they mean.

All appointments are scheduled in the mornings between 8-11:30 a.m. to accommodate those who need to fast before their blood draw.

On the day of the fair, participants in Aspen will check in and pay at the main hospital entrance. For participants in El Jebel, all check-in registration and payment processes will happen inside of the Eagle County Community Center.

Aspen Valley Hospital is again working with It Starts With Me Health to manage all Health Fair appointments, testing administration, and distribution of results packets. In addition to getting results in MyChart, participants will also have the opportunity to opt in to an online results delivery platform, for ease sharing test results with a physician.

More information: aspenhospital.org/health-fair.