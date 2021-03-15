Spots still available for Aspen’s long-running St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser dinner
2021 set for a to-go pickup behind St. Mary Catholic Church
There are still spots open for some of the St. Patrick’s Day meals as part of St. Mary Catholic Church’s 135th fundraising dinner Wednesday.
Organizers are preparing to distribute 500 to-go meals at a rate of 25 meals every 15 minutes from 2 to 7 p.m. The free dinner features roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade coleslaw and a brownie or cookie. Parishioners, locals and area restaurants are preparing the menu.
This year’s dinner is only available for pick up via an online sign up. Visit http://www.stmaryaspen.org and go to “St. Patrick’s Day Take Out Dinner” to reserve a time spot. As of Monday afternoon, there were still about 80 spots available.
There is no fee for the dinner, however, tax-deductible donations will go to the St. Mary Charity Assistance Fund, with the proceeds distributed to those in need throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, regardless of the recipient’s faith.
Donations will be accepted in person upon pick up with either a check or cash (organizers cannot process credit cards on site). To donate online go to stmaryaspen.org/ministries/special-events.
St. Mary Parish and Catholic Charities Western Slope work together to provide family advocacy, food, housing, utilities, transportation, thrift store vouchers, prescriptions, medical and dental care to those in need.
The dinner is the longest continuously run charity event in Aspen’s history; the 134th dinner was canceled due to the pandemic. The first dinner held in 1887 raised $21,000 to build the current church structure.
For more information, call the church office at 970-925-7339. Pick up for reserved orders will be in Warren’s Alley behind St. Mary Catholic Church (533 E. Main St.).
