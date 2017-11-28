World Cup field trains on Golden Peak after Beaver Creek session postponed

VAIL — The International Ski Federation's official downhill training session was postponed on Tuesday, but that didn't mean there was no training to be had.

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail had the Gold Peak Competition Arena in tip-top shape, and the world's fastest ski racers were there to attack it.

Golden Peak offered side-by-side tracks on a full length super-G training surface for the World Cup field on Tuesday in advance of Friday's super-G at the Birds of Prey course.

"Overall, the surface has been really phenomenal," said Ski & Snowboard Club Vail operations manager Chris Ogilvie. "We have a bullet-proof surface underneath, and teams have been just loving it. We are really grateful to Vail Mountain for all their hard work and support over the last several weeks."

Ski racers are excited to get back to the Beaver Creek super-G on Friday as the races were canceled last season. The last time a super-G took place in Beaver Creek, American Andrew Weibrecht notched his first-ever World Cup podium with a third-place finish.

"You don't realize how much you like it until it's not there for a year," Weibrecht said of the Birds of Prey race. "It's always fun to race in front of the home crowd, and it's such a well-prepared track."

The World Cup super-G at Beaver Creek's Birds of Prey course is scheduled for Friday at 10:45 a.m. Downhill training is back on schedule for Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. at Beaver Creek.

