Lindsey Vonn Foundation announces Podium Pledge program to support girls

VAIL — Lindsey Vonn and the Lindsey Vonn Foundation announced Friday the launch of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation Podium Pledge program for the 2017-18 World Cup season and the 2018 Winter Olympics.

This new program marks a way for supporters to be a part of Vonn's mission and passion to support the growth and development of girls across the country.

This year, Vonn and her foundation are challenging fans and supporters to help grow programs and scholarships for girls during Vonn's season of competition. Supporters of the Podium Pledge are challenged to pledge money to the Lindsey Vonn Foundation each time she earns a podium finish (first, second or third) during the 2017-18 race season.

"I'm so excited to use this season as a platform to inspire and empower girls across the globe," Vonn said. "All donations and funds raised will be put toward programs that help girls achieve their dreams. As I work hard to achieve my dreams this season, I am motivated by the girls this effort will support, hope to fund more camps, inspire confidence and offer more scholarships to girls who need it, both through dollars raised and my journey to the podium."

Fans who want to pledge their support can do so by visiting lindseyvonnfoundation.org/podiumpledge. Commitments can be made throughout the season, but the earlier the pledge, the more opportunity to make an impact.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION

Since its inception in 2015, the Lindsey Vonn Foundation has made a commitment to the growth and development of the next generation of girls as leaders, entrepreneurs and role models through positive, constructive and empowering programs. The Lindsey Vonn Foundation supports diversity and growth of future female leaders through programs including the Strong Girls camp series and scholarships meant to inspire and empower the next generation.

The 2017-18 World Cup season marks Vonn's 15th season of World Cup competition. Vonn is set to compete in her first events of the season at the Lake Louise, Alberta, Audi FIS Ski World Cup events on Friday through Sunday, Dec. 1-3,in both the downhill and super-G events as she continues her work and preparation for the 2018 Winter Olympics and her goal of the achieving the all-time World Cup win record for both men and women.

For more information about the Lindsey Vonn Foundation Podium Pledge campaign, visit lindseyvonnfoundation.org/podiumpledge.