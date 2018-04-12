Trio of Glenwood athletes sign NLIs

A trio of Glenwood Springs High School standout seniors signed their National Letters of Intent Thursday inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium.

Senior Lauren Murphy inked her letter of intent with Oregon State University, where she'll play golf, while senior basketball player Dani DeCrow signed with Johnson & Wales. Senior track & field standout AJ Crowley officially inked his commitment paperwork to Colorado Mesa University, where he'll run track.

Murphy, who just led the Demons to a second-place finish in Tuesday's home invitational at Aspen Glen, and is one of the top players in the state in 3A, will golf for the next four years under the guidance of Beavers coach Dawn Shockley. Murphy heads to a program that just had the best season in its history, finishing seventh overall in the NCAA Regionals, and set the school scoring average for a season with 74.28 strokes. The Glenwood senior also will become the only player on the Beavers that hails from the state of Colorado.

DeCrow, who averaged 4.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 assist, and 1.0 steals per game during the 2017-18 season, will head to Denver this fall to become part of the Wildcats' program under the guidance of coach Bob Kintzel. DeCrow was a strong two-way player for the Demons under coach Rhonda Moser, helping the Demons place second in the 4A Western Slope League, while also reaching the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

Crowley, who played football and basketball, and runs track for the Demons, will compete for the next four years under the direction of Mavericks coach Brad Gamble. Crowley competes in the 100-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, multiple relay teams and jumping events for the Demons under the coaching of Blake Risner.

Murphy will continue to make a push for the state tournament for the Demons, while Crowley looks to qualify for the state meet in the middle of May at JeffCo Stadium.

