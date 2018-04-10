Team Whistler wins Aspen World Synchro Championship on Ajax

The 16th edition of the Aspen World Synchro Championships wrapped up Saturday on Aspen Mountain, with team "Whistler" taking home the top honors at the conclusion of the three-part competition.

Whistler took second in Friday's race portion and first in the bumps portion before also winning Saturday's highlight, the synchro contest on the North American trail, to finish with a final score of 996.05. Argenteam finished second overall with 990.75 points after winning the race event and taking second in the bumps and synchro contests.

In third was the Eastern Canada Demo Team with 914.51 points, while Aspen Team Divas, the event's host, was fourth with 902.39. The Divas were 10th in the race, seventh in the bumps, but finished strong by taking third in the synchro contest.

For more, visit http://www.aspendivas.org.

acolbert@aspentimes.com