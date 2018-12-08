John Gaston wins Summit for Life

Aspen's John Gaston did it again. The Strafe Outerwear co-founder and member of the national ski mountaineering team won Saturday's Summit for Life uphill race, put on by the Chris Klug Foundation.

The popular nighttime uphill requires going 3,200 vertical feet up Aspen Mountain over about 2.5 miles. Gaston finished in 41 minutes, 8.8 seconds, which is unofficially a new course record.

The old course record was 41:49.6, set by Gaston a year ago. Here’s the story from last year’s race.

Taking second on Saturday was Strafe teammate Rory Kelly in 44:49.8, while Jack Linehan was third in 48:20.1.

Kim Master was first among women, coming in with a time of 1 hour, 15.3 seconds, which was 25th overall. Jennifer Mendez was second in 1:03:44.7 and Kim Raymond third in 1:04:04.4.

Full race results can be found at http://www.summitforlife.org and through CJ Sports Timing.

Summit for Life is part of a larger weekend that supports the Chris Klug Foundation, which centers on organ and tissue donation. Each year, the organization gives out its Bounce Back, Give Back awards to two people who have overcome an organ transplant and are moving on with life. This year’s winners were Brian Hinsley and Samantha Rick, both of California.

You can read their story here.

