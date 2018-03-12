Sports briefs from March 12: AHS tennis, BHS soccer off to good starts

ASPEN HIGH GIRLS TENNIS WINS STEAMBOAT TOURNAMENT

The Aspen High School girls tennis team opened its season over the weekend by winning the inaugural Steamboat Classic Tournament, a two-day event hosted by Steamboat Springs High School.

Play started Friday with AHS recording 7-0 wins over both Centaurus and Northridge. The Skiers earned the tournament win on Saturday with a 4-3 win over the host Sailors.

Tied 3-3 going into the final match, Aspen's No. 4 doubles team of freshman Stef Wojcik and senior Maria Budsey pulled out the clinching win. Against Steamboat, AHS also had wins at No. 2 singles, and No. 1 and 2 doubles.

"It was a great way to start the season, and I was very pleased with the girls' effort and competitive spirit," first-year head coach Steve Sand said.

The Skiers head back to Steamboat on Friday to play dual matches against SSHS and Vail Mountain School.

BASALT GIRLS SOCCER BEATS NO. 9 SKYVIEW ON MONDAY

The Basalt High School girls soccer team opened its season Monday afternoon with a 5-1 win over SkyView Academy. The game was played in Glenwood Springs due to field conditions in Basalt.

BHS freshman Delaney Card had three goals in her Longhorn debut. Card is the younger sister of 2017 BHS graduate Callie Card, who was named the Western Slope League player of the year as a junior. Also scoring for Basalt on Monday were sophomores Emma Day and Taylor Glen.

SkyView entered the season ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, while BHS was unranked but did receive a lone vote.

Basalt (1-0) next plays Friday at home against Alamosa.

ASPEN GIRLS SOCCER FALL AT JUNCTION TO OPEN SEASON

The Aspen High School girls soccer team opened its season Saturday with a 4-1 loss at Grand Junction. The Skiers (0-1) next are scheduled to play Saturday at home against Montrose. AHS went 11-6 in 2017, advancing to the round of 16 in the 3A state tournament before a 4-0 loss to No. 5 seed Peak to Peak ended the season.

ASPEN GIRLS LAX CAN’T QUITE KEEP UP WITH CHATFIELD

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team opened its season on Saturday with a 12-5 loss at Chatfield. This is the first year for AHS under coach Amanda Trendell. The Skiers next are scheduled to host Battle Mountain on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

JUNIOR GENTS PUMMEL SUMMIT

The Junior Gents rugby team hosted Summit County on Saturday in Willits, winning 55-0 for their first win of the season. The Jr. Gents (1-1) are next scheduled to play Saturday at Wheatridge.

