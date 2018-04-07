April 7 briefs: Mixed results for preps, AJH girls bow out at nationals

Basalt High girls soccer rolls to easy wins over Rangely, Moffat

The Basalt High School girls soccer team made easy work of both its weekend opponents, winning a pair of games on the road. Friday at Rangely, the Longhorns cruised to a 7-1 win over the Panthers. Then on Saturday, Basalt won 10-0 at Moffat County.

The wins improve Basalt to 4-1 overall on the season, the lone loss coming 5-3 against Vail Mountain right before spring break. The Longhorns are next scheduled to host Coal Ridge (1-4-1) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Aspen High girls soccer falls in overtime at Coal Ridge on Friday

The Aspen High School girls soccer team saw its four-game win streak snapped on Friday with a 3-2 overtime loss at Coal Ridge. It was the Titans first win of the season, while it was Aspen's first loss since its season opener at Grand Junction.

The Skiers, now 4-2 overall, will look to rebound on Tuesday when they host Carbondale's Colorado Rocky Mountain School at 4 p.m.

Aspen High baseball keeps on winning, beats Olathe

The Aspen High School baseball team continued its blistering start to the season with a 5-1 win over Olathe on Saturday at Crawford Field in El Jebel. Olathe led 1-0 going to the bottom of the third inning before the Skiers scored a run in the third, a run in the fourth and three in the fifth to pull away.

The Skiers improve to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in league play with the win. Olathe fell to 1-9. Aspen is scheduled to host Roaring Fork at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in El Jebel. The Rams are 3-5 overall after Saturday's win against Basalt.

Basalt High baseball can't keep up with Roaring Fork

The Basalt High School baseball team hosted Roaring Fork on Saturday, falling 7-1. The Rams led 1-0 after an inning and 3-0 after three innings before the Longhorns finally pushed a run across in the bottom of the fourth. Roaring Fork put the game out of reach with a run in the sixth and three in the seventh.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Basalt. The Longhorns, now 3-2-1 overall, are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Grand Valley on Tuesday. BHS has a junior varsity home doubleheader temporarily scheduled for Monday against Glenwood Springs.

AJH girls AA team bows out of national tournament, finishing 1-2

The Aspen Leafs girls 16U AA hockey team saw its run at the 2018 USA Hockey National Championships come to an end Saturday in its final game of pool play in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Needing a win to advance to the elimination tournament, Aspen lost 4-0 to the Highland Park Falcons on Saturday at the New England Sports Center. Highland Park scored twice in the span of roughly two minutes in the first period and the Leafs could never mount a comeback.

Aspen finished the tournament 1-2 overall, getting a 2-1 win over the Livonia Knights in the opener on Thursday. On Friday, Aspen lost 3-0 to the East Coast Wizards.

The top two teams in the four-team pool — in this case East Coast and Livonia — advance to the eight-team elimination tournament, which begins Sunday. The championship game is scheduled for Monday.

