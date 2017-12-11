Aspen Swim Club breaks numerous personal and team records in Las Vegas

What happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas, right? Not according to the Aspen Swim Club, which was all too happy to discuss its impressive results from the Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 Las Vegas Super Finals, hosted by the Sandpipers of Nevada at the Pavilion Center Pool.

"I know I always say stuff like this, but I'm not sure I remember us ever having a better meet. Every kid killed it," Aspen coach Gordon Gerson said. "We had 90 percent lifetime best swims, which for a senior group of swimmers is pretty awesome, especially in the middle of the season."

The Las Vegas invitational included some of the larger and better teams in the western U.S., such as the host Sandpipers. For this reason, the Aspen boys and girls only finished sixth each, but they also only had 10 total swimmers competing, making them easily the second smallest team in attendance.

While short on numbers, Aspen was big on results.

"Pretty psyched," Gerson said. "Hard time peeling the smile off my face most of the meet."

Gerson called it a "breakout meet" for both Shea Card and Lillie Boggs. Card, 14, had a trio of victories and a pair of second places in a meet that included both prelims and finals. Boggs, 12, won two events and had one second-place finish.

Boggs was also part of a handful of relay team that included Bennett Jones, Laila Khan-Farooqi and Kayla Tehrani. The group of predominantly 13-year-olds is currently re-writing the Aspen Swim Club record books.

"They broke all of our 14-and-under team relay records. So they'll have an opportunity to continue to drop those for another year," Gerson said. "It not only bodes well for the future of our team, it bodes well for the future of the girls high school team."

Tehrani also had a strong individual performance, winning the age 13-14 100 butterfly.

Davy Brown, 17, had three first-place finishes. She competed in the high-end senior age division, as did Cole Petersen, 16, who had a third- and a fourth-place finish.

Emily Driscoll, 17, represented well with a handful of top-five finishes, as did 13-year-old Micah Sanders-Silva. While he didn't make any individual finals, 14-year-old Harry Valentine-Wilson was part of a few relays that did and like most of his teammates was consistently setting personal best times.

"They weren't just small drops. Some of them were very substantial time drops," Gerson said of the team's performances. "These guys work hard and I have high expectations for them and never have my expectations been exceeded by so much as this meet."

The Speedos will hold a training camp in Grand Junction right after Christmas before making a return trip for their first meet of 2018, the MAValanche Invitational, considered the winter Western Slope Championship meet.

acolbert@aspentimes.com