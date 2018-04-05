Saturday fun: Red Bull brings popular event to Butter, Synchro champs back

Buttermilk Ski Area on Saturday will host the inaugural Red Bull Homerun event. Beginning at the top of the West Buttermilk lift, skiers and snowboarders will sprint to their equipment, click in and race along a set course to the base of Buttermilk.

The Red Bull Homerun has been hosted at Are Ski Resort in Sweden the past eight years, and Saturday's event in Aspen will mark its North American debut.

Prizes include a trophy, Ikon Pass and Red Bull prize pack. Cost to compete is $25.

Registration and bib pick-up takes place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the day of the race at Bumps Restaurant, located at the base of Buttermilk. You can pre-register online at redbullhomerun.splashthat.com.

The race begins at 4:30 p.m. with a shotgun start. The after party begins at 5 p.m. at Bumps, with drink specials and music by DJ Naka G and DJ DC.

Closing day for Buttermilk, as well as Aspen Highlands, is scheduled for Sunday. This includes Buttermilk's annual Bacon Appreciation Day.

Aspen mayor to lead the first parkrun on Saturday, a free 5K

Starting Saturday, the Aspen Recreation department will start a weekly "parkrun" that begins at 8 a.m. at the Aspen Recreation Center. Parkrun began in 2004 in the U.K. and has since become a worldwide event. The idea is to provide free 5-kilometer timed runs to local communities. Anyone can participate.

The Aspen course begins at the recreation center and follows the high school trail through the school district to the Marolt Open Space and over the Castle Creek footbridge, where runners turn around.

While there is no cost, runners are asked to register in advance. You only need to register with parkrun once to take part in all of their weekly runs.

Saturday's inaugural Aspen parkrun will be led by Mayor Steve Skadron.

For more information and to register, go to http://www.parkrun.us/aspen/

Synchro skiing competition back today, Saturday on Ajax

The 16th annual Aspen World Synchro Championships are back in town this weekend. The synchronized skiing and snowboarding competition got under Thursday with training on Aspen Mountain. The real action gets going Friday with the races and bump competition, followed by Saturday's finale, where teams of six or eight will show off their synchronized routines.

Saturday's synchro event takes place primarily on the North American run on Aspen Mountain, with prime viewing for spectators located at Bonnie's restaurant. The bumps competition takes place on Blondie's run while the race is held on the NASTAR course.

The event is hosted by Aspen Team Diva.

For more information, go to http://www.aspendivas.org/awsc.html.

acolbert@aspentimes.com