Roaring Fork Series: Final standings

ROARING FORK RACE SERIES FINAL STANDINGS

This is the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club’s free race series for kids U14 and younger. The series is designed to fulfill head to head racing needs at a local level, introduce new athletes to ski racing, and minimize travel costs. The majority of racers are from AVSC, but there are a few from Sunlight and Powderhorn.

Thru Jan. 28-Finale result-Total

—

U10 Girls

1. Devon Phillips 300-100-400

2. Tessa Osborne 340-50-390

3. Mary Morse 132-80-212

4. Elektra Ferry 130-60-190

4. Piper DeHaven 190-x-190

6. Sienna Ettlinger 95-40-135

7. Rocksy Kroeger 85-45-130

8. Ryleigh Regan PWD 120-x-120

9. Caleah Lutz Sladdin 112-x-112

10. Mackenzie Klindworth 100-x-100

11. Whitney McManus 32-36-68

12. Molly McPhee x-32-32

—

U10 BOYS

1. Cameron Blatz 320-80-400

1. Luka Smalls 300-100-400

3. Josh Stephen 255-50-305

4. Matthew McDermott 187-45-232

5. Archer Davenport 120-60-180

6. Valen Bruice 116-36-152

7. James Stokes 147-x-147

8. Thomas Robinson 123-x-123

9. Dylan Mika 116-x-116

9. Tate Rice 90-26-116

11. Charlie Sinclair 68-40-108

12. Wyatt Calliham 69-32-101

13. Bode Lentz 86-x-86

14. Malcolm Berg 48-29-77

15. Thor Rarrup 74-x-74

16. Gavin Smith 33-24-57

17. Liam Colon 46-x-46

18. Cody Lewis 40-x-40

19. Chapin Turner SUN 38-x-38

19. Connor Anderson 38-x-38

21. Eli Peters PWD 36-x-36

22. Luke Roy 32-x-32

—

U12 GIRLS

1. Annika Johansson 200-100-300

2. Chantal Smith 166-80-246

3. Morgan Phillips 213-32-245

4. Kahlen White 191-50-241

5. Lexi Munro 216-x-216

6. Alika Bassi 157-40-197

7. Clare Irvin 150-x-150

8. Katie Raarup 145-x-145

9. Maria Teresa Valentini 98-45-143

10. Zoe Sheldrake 80-60-140

11. Darienne Kenny 104-24-128

12. Harper Hodgson 92-29-121

13. Maia Ettlinger 110-x-110

14. Annabelle Francis 86-18-104

15. Teagan Newhard 71-22-93

16. Gemma Baker 76-x-76

16. Lorraine Potvin 40-36-76

18. Leila Baker 71-x-71

19. Quintessa Frisch 64-x-64

20. Elle Eggleston 58-x-58

20. Tessa Andrulaitis 32-26-58

22. Sydney Andrulaitis 29-20-49

23. Ava Goldberg 39-x-39

24. Sarah Foster PWD 29-x-29

25. Lila Russell 26-x-26

25. Rachel Hanly PWD 26-x-26

—

U12 BOYS

1. Eli Cohen 400-100-500

2. Jaden Schille 240-80-320

3. Luke Parker Hamm 210-60-270

4. Viggo Morgan 120-50-170

5. Fletcher Hutto 161-x-161

6. Lucas McDermott 106-45-151

7. Sawyer Hutto 146-x-146

8. Casey Blatz 141-x-141

8. Nico Smith 115-26-141

10. Monte Musselman 105-29-134

11. Parker Kendrick 78-40-118

12. Andrew Sherlock 75-36-111

13. Luke Balko 105-x-105

14. Aksel Ferry 71-32-103

15. Pearse Stainton 100-x-100

16. Sawyer Johnson 80-x-80

17. Brett Eggleston 72-x-72

18. Ryder Davies 68-x-68

19. Matthew Kelley 14-24-38

20. Fritz Simmons 32-x-32

21. Finn McDermott 28-x-28

22. Ethan Flynn 27-x-27

23. Sam Noem 26-x-26

23. Wyatt Knapp 26-x-26

25. Owen Bickham 24-x-24

—

U14 GIRLS

1. Chloe Smith 320-x-320

2. Sienna Hendrickson 210-50-260

3. Stella Sherlock 160-80-240

4. Jasper Johnson 160-60-220

5. Samantha Edelman 200-x-200

6. Molly McManus 130-40-170

7. Tigist 125-45-170

8. Zala Smalls 153-x-153

9. Cate Simpson 29-100-129

10. Jenna Goldsmith 106-x-106

11. Eleri Colon 100-x-100

12. Ronnie Bedford 100-x-100

13. Alexis Taramianz 76-x-76

14. Myla Gumone PWD 64-x-64

15. Ava Kaplan 55-x-55

—

U14 BOYS

1. Peter Stapfer Paz 200-80-280

2. John Schille 246-x-246

3. Connor Stephen 110-100-210

4. Jake Morgan 200-x-200

5. Nate Balko 197-x-197

6. Kenny McPhee 145-50-195

7. Thomas Lizotte 141-40-181

8. Ethan Bloom 162-x-162

9. Jack Camren Hamm 160-x-160

10. Federico Valentini 60-80-140

11. Phineas Elliott 127-x-127

12. JJ Kelly 90-x-90

13. Hudson Klindworth 81-x-81

14. Nick Godomsky 74-x-74

15. Cooper Robinson SUN 64-x-64

16. Chase Kelly 60-x-60

17. Ryder Sisac SUN 53-x-53

18. Gage Muxworthy x-45-45

19. Alden Turner SUN 44-x-44

20. Ryder Suplizio PWD 42-x-42

21. Quintan Regan PWD 36-x-36

22. Josiah Hanly PWD 32-x-32