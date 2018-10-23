Preps Oct. 23: Aspen, Basalt volleyball teams both fall Tuesday on the road
October 23, 2018
Aspen volleyball falls in five sets at Cedaredge
The Aspen High School volleyball team lost in five sets to host Cedaredge on Tuesday night. The match was effectively for second place in the Class 3A Western Slope League, which is led by Coal Ridge.
The loss dropped the Skiers to 15-6 overall and 6-2 in WSL play. The Bruins improved to 17-2 and 8-1 in WSL play.
Aspen has two games remaining in its regular season, both at home. AHS will first host Roaring Fork on Thursday in a non-league game before hosting Moffat County on Saturday in its final WSL contest. Regional brackets are expected out Monday.
Basalt volleyball falls in three at Lake County
The Basalt High School volleyball team lost in three to host Lake County on Tuesday in Leadville. Set scores were 25-12, 25-15, 25-21.
Basalt, now 5-14 overall, will close out its regular season Saturday at a tournament hosted by Bennett.
