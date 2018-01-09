Preps from Tuesday, Jan. 9: Aspen, Basalt high basketball teams all fall short
Aspen High boys and girls basketball loses to Rangely
The Aspen High School basketball teams came away empty-handed on Tuesday in a pair of home games against Rangely.
The AHS boys fell 65-46. The Skiers held strong early, traling only 8-7 after a quarter and 25-18 at halftime. However, the Panthers pulled away with a strong third quarter finish and outscored AHS 22-14 in the fourth. The Rangely boys (5-3) also beat AHS 63-46 on Dec. 8.
The AHS girls fell 55-34. They were plagued by turnovers. Rangely only outscored Aspen 22-20 in the second half, but its 33-14 halftime lead was enough to carry it to victory. The Rangely girls (7-2) also beat AHS 60-28 on Dec. 2.
Both Aspen teams fell to 1-6 on the season. The Skiers next travel downvalley to face rival Basalt on Thursday evening. Game times are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (girls) and 7 p.m. (boys).
Basalt basketball can't keep up with Roaring Fork Rams
The Basalt High School basketball teams dropped a pair of contests to Roaring Fork on Tuesday in Carbondale.
The BHS boys lost 78-32 to drop to 1-7 on the season. The Rams improved to 7-1 overall.
The BHS girls lost 57-35 to drop to 2-7 on the season. The Rams improved to 5-3 overall.
The Longhorns will host Aspen on Thursday. The teams also play on Feb. 16 in Aspen.
BASALT WRESTLING LOSES IN CRAIG
The Basalt High School wrestling team lost 69-6 on Tuesday in a dual at Moffat County.
Ryan Borchelt recorded the only points for the Longhorns by beating Connor Winn via fall (3:08) at 160 pounds.
BHS is scheduled to host Battle Mountain in a dual on Thursday.
