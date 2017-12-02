Preps from Saturday, Dec. 2: Aspen High hockey falls to Cherry Creek in opener

The Aspen High School hockey team opened its season Saturday with a 5-1 loss at preseason No. 4 Cherry Creek. Cherry Creek (1-0) was a state semifinalist last season.

Aspen (0-1), ranked No. 9 entering the season, is off until playing at Cheyenne Mountain next Saturday. The Skiers then host Battle Mountain on Dec. 12 for their home opener at Lewis Ice Arena.

Basalt boys, girls basketball lose to Sargent on Saturday

The Basalt High School boys basketball team fell to 1-2 on the season with a 67-49 loss to Sargent on Saturday in the fifth-place game of a tournament hosted by Centauri High School in La Jara. The Longhorns played without their starting two guards — Justin Henderson and Wylie Hawkins — because of the SATs.

The BHS girls basketball team also played Sargent on Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Centauri tournament, losing 51-37 to also fall to 1-2 overall.

Both Basalt teams will next host Delta on Thursday in their home openers.

Aspen girls basketball routed by Rangely at Meeker tournament

The Aspen High School girls basketball team concluded the Meeker tournament on Saturday with a 1-2 record after a 60-28 loss to Rangely.

The Skiers are off until hosting Roaring Fork on Dec. 12, their home opener.

