Preps from Friday, Dec. 1: Basalt boys, girls basketball both go 1-1 in La Jara

The Basalt High School boys and girls basketball seasons tipped off Friday at a tournament hosted by Centauri High School in La Jara, with both teams going 1-1 on the day.

The BHS boys lost their opener to Salida, 64-55, with first-year coach C.P. Martinez noting there were "lots of good things, but also tons of inexperience mistakes." The Longhorns bounced back with a 68-25 demolition of Las Animas later in the day. BHS outscored Las Animas 22-2 in the first quarter.

The BHS girls also lost to Salida Friday morning, 39-27, before bouncing back to beat Las Animas in the second game, 45-42.

Both the Basalt boys and girls will wrap up their time at the Centauri tournament with one more game on today, each playing Sargent in the fifth-place game. The girls play at 11:30 a.m. and the boys play at 1 p.m.

Basalt is then scheduled to host Delta on Thursday in its home opener.

Aspen girls basketball wins first game in Meeker

The Aspen High School girls basketball team earned its first win of the season on Friday, beating Olathe's junior varsity team, 36-27. AHS opened its season on Thursday with a 52-8 loss to Cedaredge. The Skiers conclude their time at the Cowboy Shootout in Meeker today with a game against Mesa Ridge's junior varsity team at 12:30 p.m.

The Aspen boys basketball team opens its season on Thursday, also at a tournament in Meeker.

Basalt wrestling loses first dual of season

The Basalt High School wrestling team opened its season Friday with a 54-24 dual loss at Salida.

Basalt's only non-forfeit win came from Marcos Archebeque at 160 pounds, who won via fall at 4:32 over Salida's Coltyn Gross. BHS had three wins via forfeit.

Next, the Longhorns will compete in a dual tournament today, hosted by Buena Vista.