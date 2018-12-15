Preps Dec. 15: Aspen girls swimming third in Montrose; AHS hockey ties

Aspen girls swimming takes third at Montrose

The Aspen High School girls swim team finished a strong third at a meet Saturday hosted by Montrose High School. Glenwood Springs won the meet, followed by Grand Junction in second place.

The Skiers, which only had 12 swimmers competing compared to 36 for the Demons, had a few new athletes qualify for the state meet. Earning a spot are Ava Cherry in the 100 breast, Liala Khan-Farooqi in the 500 free and both Cherry and Taylor Pattillo in the 200 IM.

Aspen had numerous wins in Montrose. The team of Davy Brown, Emily Kinney, Kayla Tehrani and Khan-Farooqi won in both the 200 free and 200 medley relays.

Brown won the 50 free and the 100 back, and Kinney the 200 IM. Kinney also took second in the 100 breast, Tehrani second in the 100 fly and Khan-Farooqi second in the 500 free. Third-place finishes include Khan-Farooqi in the 100 fly and Tehrani in the 100 breast.

This was Aspen's last scheduled meet until after the holiday break. The Class 3A state championships take place in early February.

Recommended Stories For You

Aspen High hockey rallies for a 3-3 tie against Doherty

The Aspen High School hockey team came from behind to finish in a 3-3 tie with Doherty on Saturday at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

After a scoreless first period, Aspen took a 1-0 lead after a goal by Connor Chesner about midway through the second period. The Spartans responded with three straight goals to close out the period, all coming in the span of about two minutes. Two were even strength, and one was via a power play.

The Skiers rallied with a shorthanded goal early in the third period to make it 3-2 before Ethan Hunt got the equalizer midway through the final period. A scoreless overtime led to the draw.

Doherty's record is now 5-0-2 after the tie with Aspen. The Skiers are 1-3-2. The tie ended a stretch of three straight losses for AHS. The Skiers have one final game before the holiday break when they host Steamboat Springs on Friday night at Lewis Ice Arena.

acolbert@aspentimes.com