Preps Dec. 14: Basalt girls basketball gets first win of season, beats Rifle

Basalt girls basketball beats Rifle for Contini's first win as coach

The Basalt High School girls basketball team earned its first win under first-year head coach Amy Contini on Friday, beating visiting Rifle inside the BHS gymnasium, 44-42.

The Longhorns led by 10 points at halftime, but had to fend off the Bears down the stretch. Taylor Glen finished with a team-high 17 points.

Rifle fell to 0-4 with the loss, while Basalt improved to 1-6 overall. The Longhorns will play Thursday at Battle Mountain before going on break for the holidays.

Also Friday, the BHS boys basketball team lost to Rifle, 50-33. BHS trailed by only a point at halftime. The loss dropped the Longhorns to 2-6 overall. The Basalt boys are now off for the holiday break. Thursday's game in Edwards is a girls-only affair.

Aspen boys and girls basketball swept Friday at Vail Christian

Recommended Stories For You

The Aspen High School boys basketball team dug itself into an early hole and couldn't climb back out in a 66-53 loss at Vail Christian on Friday. The Saints led 22-11 after the first quarter and 34-23 at halftime. AHS senior Noah Hollander finished with a team-best 22 points.

Vail Christian improved to 2-3 overall while Aspen fell to 2-4 overall. The Skiers have games next week at Middle Park (Tuesday) and Telluride (Thursday) before going on break for the holiday.

Also Friday, the AHS girls basketball team fell to 1-4 with a loss at Vail Christian.

Aspen High hockey comes up short at No. 8 Denver East

The Aspen High School hockey team lost for the third straight game on Friday, falling 4-3 at No. 8 Denver East in a non-league game. Now 1-3-1 overall, the Skiers will play Saturday at Doherty before hosting Steamboat Springs on Friday to close out their 2018 slate of games.

BHS WRESTLING GOES 0 FOR 2 AT WEST GRAND

The Basalt High School wrestling team lost a pair of matches Friday at a triangular hosted by West Grand. The Longhorns fell 46-0 to Hayden and 30-12 to Saratoga, Wyoming. BHS competes Saturday at the West Grand Invitational tournament.

acolbert@aspentimes.com