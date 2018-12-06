Preps: Basalt wrestling beats Grand Valley at home, BHS boys get first win

Longhorn wrestling beats Grand Valley in first home dual of season

The Basalt High School wrestling team hosted its first home dual of the season on Thursday, beating Grand Valley 42-25 inside the BHS gymnasium.

Of the 14 weight classes, the teams went 3-3 in contested matches. BHS primarily won the dual because of five forfeit victories (compared to two for Grand Valley). There was one double forfeit (106 pounds) where neither team had a wrestler.

Winning for the Longhorns on Thursday were Zach Pagan, who earned a 7-5 decision at 132 pounds; Ruben Samuelson, who earned a 4-3 decision at 152 pounds; and Jose Castorena, who won via fall in 43 seconds at 182 pounds.

Basalt's season got underway last week at Salida, losing 33-21 in a Nov. 30 dual. The Longhorns then competed at the Buena Vista duals last weekend, going 1-4. BHS beat Del Norte, 42-24, while losing to Buena Vista, Eagle Valley, Gunnison and James Irwin.

Basalt is next scheduled to compete Saturday at the Delta Panther Invitational. BHS is set to host Moffat County on Wednesday.

Basalt High boys basketball gets first win of the season; girls fall

The Basalt High School boys basketball team came away with a 51-48 win over Riverdale Ridge on Thursday in the first round of the Izzy Leet Classic, hosted by Weld Central High School.

The Longhorns led 18-0 after the first quarter but had to hold off a valiant Raven rally in the second half. Riverdale Ridge (0-3) outscored BHS 21-10 in the fourth quarter.

Basalt senior Jake Reardon led the team with 15 points, while senior Trevor Reuss had 13. The Longhorns, now 1-3, will next play Stargate at 3 p.m. Friday in the tournament semifinals.

The Basalt High School girls basketball team lost 55-15 at Fruita Monument on Thursday in the first game of the Wildcat Classic. They will face Grand Junction Central Friday and Palisade on Saturday.

Aspen High boys basketball can't quite keep up with host Meeker

The Aspen High School boys basketball team fell to 0-2 on the young season after a 49-39 loss at host Meeker on Thursday in the first round of the Cowboy Shootout.

AHS coach Alex Schrempf said the team took "major steps forward" from their season-opening loss to Rifle, but couldn't hit enough shots.

The Skiers play again Friday and Saturday in Meeker.

