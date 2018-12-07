Preps: Aspen boys basketball gets first win; AHS hockey loses at home

Aspen High boys basketball beats Dolores for first win

The Aspen High School boys basketball team got into the win column on Friday by beating Dolores 43-34 in the consolation semifinal of the Cowboy Shootout, hosted by Meeker High School.

AHS, now 1-2 overall, will play in the consolation final at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Soroco. The Rams beat Rangely on Friday, 45-32, after losing to Mancos in the first round, 55-35.

Basalt boys basketball rallies, loses to Stargate School

The Basalt High School boys basketball team rallied from a large deficit but came up short in a 59-51 loss to Stargate School on Friday in the semifinals of the Izzy Leet Memorial Tournament, hosted by Weld Central High School.

The Longhorns trailed by 22 points at one point but scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to make it a game. Senior Trevor Reuss led BHS with 13 points.

Basalt (1-4 overall) will play Weld Central on Saturday afternoon in the third-place game.

The Basalt girls basketball team lost Friday to Grand Junction Central in the Wildcat Classic, hosted by Fruita Monument. BHS (0-5) takes on Palisade on Saturday.

Aspen hockey suffers first loss at hand of Battle Mountain

The Aspen High School hockey team suffered its first loss of the season in a 4-1 defeat to visiting Battle Mountain on Friday at Lewis Ice Arena.

The Skiers trailed 1-0 after a period, 2-0 after two periods and 4-0 early in the third period before Robbie Fitzgerald scored on a power play for the team's lone goal. AHS finished just 1 of 5 on power plays, but did outshoot the Huskies 31-25.

Now 1-1-1, Aspen is scheduled to host No. 1 and defending state champion Regis Jesuit (2-0) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Ice Arena.

acolbert@aspentimes.com