Prep round-up April 14: Aspen girls, boys lacrosse falls short vs. top-four teams

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team fell to visiting Pine Creek on Saturday, 8-1. The Eagles, ranked No. 4 in the state, led 3-0 at halftime. Aspen's Charlotte Howie scored the lone goal for her team in the opening moments of the second half, but it wasn't enough to start a full comeback. Pine Creek scored three goals in the span of about two minutes midway through the second half to put the game away.

Pine Creek improved to 8-1 overall. Aspen fell to 5-3 in the non-league game. The Skiers are scheduled to next play Tuesday at Grand Junction.

Aspen boys lacrosse falls at state's No. 2

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team lost 12-5 Saturday at Thompson Valley, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A. It was only the second loss of the season for the Skiers, falling to 4-2 overall after the non-league loss. Thompson Valley remains perfect at 9-0 on the season.

Aspen sits just outside the top 10 in the latest CHSAANow.com poll. The Skiers next play Tuesday when they host Glenwood Springs.

Aspen baseball off to best start since 2010

Recommended Stories For You

The Aspen High School baseball team won 10-7 Saturday at Grand Valley. The Skiers scored four runs in the first inning, but the Cardinals answered with three of their own in the bottom of the first. The game was tied 5-5 after three innings and tied 7-7 after four innings before Aspen scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh to pull away.

Tyler Clayton earned the win for Aspen, while Sam Dresser hit a home run for the Skiers.

Grand Valley fell to 2-6 with the loss. Aspen improved to 8-2 overall, its most wins since also getting to eight in the 2010 season, according to MaxPreps. AHS went 7-12 last season. The Skiers will host Basalt on Tuesday at Crawford Field in El Jebel.

Basalt baseball splits with Cedaredge

The Basalt High School baseball team split with visiting Cedaredge Saturday on the BHS field. The Bruins won the first game, 4-3, before the Longhorns won the second, 8-6. Cedaredge is 7-4 overall after the split, with Basalt is now 4-3-1. BHS plays Tuesday at Aspen.

AHS girls soccer sneaks by Delta

The Aspen High School girls soccer team earned a 2-1 win at Delta on Saturday. AHS trailed 1-0 at halftime but rallied with two goals in the second half. Delta fell to 4-5-1 overall in the crucial league game. Aspen improved to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in league play. AHS is next scheduled to host Grand Valley on Tuesday.

Basalt girls soccer beats CRMS

The Basalt High School girls soccer team won 4-2 Saturday at Carbondale's Colorado Rocky Mountain School. BHS led 2-1 at halftime.

CRMS fell to 0-4, while Basalt improved to 6-1-1 overall. The Longhorns are scheduled to play Tuesday at home against Delta.

Aspen girls tennis falls to Dawson, hosts senior day on Monday

The Aspen High School girls tennis team hosted Dawson on Saturday, falling 5-2 at Maroon Creek Club. AHS wins came at No. 1 singles from Mary Williams, 6-3, 6-3, and at No. 2 singles from Niko Hansen, 6-3, 6-2.

The Skiers will host Vail Mountain School on Monday at the Snowmass Club in their final home match. The seniors will be honored at 3:25 p.m., with play beginning shortly thereafter. Regionals take place in early May.

Basalt girls tennis falls to Paonia, Steamboat Springs

The Basalt High School girls tennis team played twice this past week, losing 7-0 to Paonia and 7-0 to Steamboat Springs. This is the first season BHS has had varsity girls tennis.

"Our tennis girls just keep on playing and learning," BHS coach Diana Elliott wrote. "The on-court experience these ladies are receiving is as important as the practice we have each day. Each girl will set a personal goal for each game. That could range from winning just points, to winning one game, to winning one of their serves. It is about taking that one more step to getting better."

The Longhorns next play Monday at Grand Junction, then Wednesday at Vail Mountain. They'll play at home twice more, first on April 25 against Fruita and then April 27 against both Cedaredge and Aspen.

acolbert@aspentimes.com