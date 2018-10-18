Prep roundup: Aspen volleyball wins rare home match; AHS, BHS soccer teams drop league games

Playing at home for just the third time this season, it took the Aspen girls volleyball team a little time to get settled Thursday night, but the Skiers rolled to a 3-0 victory over Grand Valley.

The Skiers (15-5) won their fourth consecutive match (25-12, 25-23, 25-22) and remain in the top three in the Western Slope league at 6-1.

"It was not best game I've seen them play. The crowd was really loud and frazzled us a bit at the start," coach Bailey Holmes said. "It took a little bit for us to warm up. It was loud."

She said the winning streak has been bolstered by some recent position changes in the senior-heavy lineup.

"We have some girls playing in different spots, and it's given them a fresh boost," she said.

Aspen next plays Tuesday at Cedaredge, which is second in the conference standings. After that, they finish with two home matches to end the season.

"That will be big," Holmes said of the trip to Cedaredge. "They're excited about it. It's kind of a make-it-or-break it game."

Longhorns miss league title, look to postseason

The Basalt boys soccer team missed the chance to win the 3A Western Slope league title Thursday but still has a playoff spot to think about next week.

The Longhorns lost the season finale 4-1 at Delta but remains in the playoff picture after a strong finish to the season. After opening 2-6, Basalt went on a run in the league to finish 7-8 overall, 5-2 in the WSL. Roaring Fork (12-1-1, 6-1) won the league with a 2-1 win Thursday over Coal Ridge.

Delta (10-3, 4-2) took a 1-0 lead by halftime, but Basalt's Bear Matthews tied the game 10 minutes into the second half. But Delta responded and took a 2-1 and the Longhorns were forced to push up.

"They got some quick counter-attacks and exposed us a bit at the end," coach Brent Hayes said. "To be in position to win league championship is fun."

The 32-team playoff bracket will be released Monday by the Colorado High School Activities Association, and Basalt likely will play Thursday on the road.

"We're looking forward to next week and maybe sneaking up on somebody," Hayes said.

Aspen soccer drops league finale

After taking a 2-1 lead at halftime at home, the Aspen boys soccer team gave up five goals in the second half and lost 6-3 to Vail Mountain.

The Skiers (6-7) finished in sixth in the Western Slope at 3-4 in league play, and their playoff hopes likely are finished.

Aspen finishes the regular season Saturday in a nonconference match at home against Fruita Monument.