Prep results from Saturday, Dec. 9: Aspen hockey gets first win

The Aspen High School hockey team won 9-2 at Cheyenne Mountain on Saturday to improve to 1-1 on the season. The Skiers will host Battle Mountain at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday in their home opener at Lewis Ice Arena.

Aspen basketball falls to Meeker on Saturday

The Aspen High School boys basketball team lost 63-42 to Meeker on Saturday to conclude play at the Cowboy Shootout, hosted by Meeker. The Skiers also lost 63-46 to Rangely on Friday after beating Soroco 50-33 on Thursday to end the tournament 1-2 overall. Aspen will next host Roaring Fork on Tuesday night in its home opener.

Basalt boys basketball falls to Vail Christian on Saturday

The Basalt High School boys basketball team lost 65-57 Saturday at Vail Christian. The Longhorns trailed by eight points at halftime before battling back to take the lead, but had two key players foul out early in the fourth quarter. Basalt next plays on Friday at the "Rumble in the Jungle" hosted by Montezuma-Cortez.