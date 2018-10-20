Prep briefs Oct. 20: Aspen soccer loses to Fruita, BHS volleyball wins

ASPEN BOYS SOCCER FALL TO FRUITA, AWAITS POSTSEASON FATE

The Aspen High School boys soccer team hosted Fruita Monument on Saturday in its regular season finale, losing 1-0 on the AHS turf. The Skiers finished the regular season 6-8 overall and now await the 32-team Class 3A state playoff bracket, due out Monday. As of Saturday afternoon, Aspen had an RPI of 31, while Basalt was No. 25. Both teams narrowly missed the postseason last fall.

BASALT VOLLEYBALL WINS FIRST LEAGUE GAME

The Basalt High School volleyball team won for the fifth time this season and second in as many matches with a 3-2 senior day victory over visiting Gunnison on Saturday. The Longhorns won the first two sets by scores of 26-24 and 25-21 before losing the next two by scores of 25-11 and 25-22. In the decisive fifth set, Basalt pulled out a 15-8 win.

The Longhorns improve to 5-13 overall while Gunnison fell to 6-11 overall. The win was the first in league play for Basalt, which is now 1-10 in the 3A Western Slope League. BHS will play at Lake County on Tuesday before closing out the regular season Saturday at a tournament hosted by Bennett.

Aspen volleyball, which is 15-5 overall and has only a single WSL loss, will play at Cedaredge on Tuesday in a match that will likely decide second place in the league. The Skiers then finish the regular season with back-to-back home games, beginning with Roaring Fork on Thursday and ending with Moffat County on Saturday.

Recommended Stories For You

acolbert@aspentimes.com