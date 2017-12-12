Prep briefs from Tuesday, Dec. 12: Aspen High hockey beats Battle Mountain

The Aspen High School hockey team improved to 2-1 on the season Tuesday with a 5-4 win over visiting Battle Mountain at Lewis Ice Arena in the Skiers' home opener.

The game was "closer than expected" said coach Dru Lucchesi, but AHS did outshoot the Huskies by a 2-1 margin.

The game was also a rematch of last year's first-round playoff game, won in overtime by Battle Mountain.

Aspen is next scheduled to play Friday at powerhouse Regis Jesuit before playing at Columbine on Saturday. The Skiers will close out the 2017 portion of their schedule on Tuesday at home against Doherty.

ASPEN BOYS BASKETBALL LOSES HOME OPENER

The Aspen High School boys basketball team lost 58-33 to visiting Roaring Fork High School on Tuesday in the Skiers' home opener. The Rams led 37-15 at halftime and held AHS to single-digit scoring in each quarter.

Preston Mottier led Aspen with six points.

"It's on me. All of it. We're running a lot of brand new stuff and I haven't adequately prepared them this early on," Aspen coach Alex Schrempf wrote via text. "I have a lot of teaching left to do, but I'm going to do everything I can to help these kids reach their potential."

The loss dropped Aspen to 1-3 on the season after it went 1-2 in the season-opening Cowboy Shootout in Meeker over the weekend. The Skiers will close out the 2017 portion of their schedule on Friday at Vail Christian.

ASPEN GIRLS BASKETBALL FALLS TO ROARING FORK

The Aspen High School girls basketball team lost 44-18 to visiting Roaring Fork High School on Tuesday in the Skiers' home opener. The Rams led 22-10 at halftime. The Skiers trailed only 11-8 after a quarter but were held to 10 combined points the remainder of the game.

Three different players scored four points each to lead AHS in scoring.

The loss dropped Aspen to 1-3 on the season after it went 1-2 in the season-opening Cowboy Shootout in Meeker two weekends ago. The Skiers will close out the 2017 portion of their schedule on Friday at Vail Christian.

BASALT WRESTLING HOLDS ON FOR WIN IN HOME DUAL

The Basalt High School wrestling team won 42-40 on Tuesday over Moffat County High School in a home dual for the Longhorns.

Basalt recorded two non-forfeit victories. William Rivera won via fall (4:25) over Toryn Hume at 220 pounds, and Ghandy Lara won via fall (5:01) over Connor Winn at 160 pounds. BHS had five forfeit wins.

