Prep briefs from Saturday, Dec. 16: Basalt girls go 1-1 on final day of home tourney
December 16, 2017
Basalt girls basketball goes 1-1 on final day of home tourney
The Basalt High School girls basketball team played twice on Saturday in its own Longhorn Invitational, going 1-1. The Longhorns first lost 52-42 to Coal Ridge before beating Montezuma-Cortez, 44-23, to wrap up 2017 play. BHS enters its break 2-6 overall and will next play Roaring Fork on Jan. 9 in Carbondale.
Basalt boys basketball loses to Ignacio on Saturday
The Basalt High School boys basketball team wrapped up 2017 play on Saturday with an 81-52 loss to Ignacio in the consolation of a four-team tournament hosted by Montezuma-Cortez. The Longhorns enter their winter break with a 1-6 overall record. They will play Jan. 9 against Roaring Fork in Carbondale in their first game of 2018.
