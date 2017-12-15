Prep briefs from Friday, Dec. 15: Aspen hockey can’t hang with No. 2 Regis Jesuit

Aspen hockey can't hang with No. 2 Regis Jesuit

The Aspen High School hockey team lost 8-1 on Friday at No. 2-ranked Regis Jesuit. The loss drops AHS to 2-2 overall, its other loss coming 5-1 at No. 5 Cherry Creek in the season opener. The Skiers play again Saturday evening at Columbine.

Vail Christian sweeps Aspen boys, girls basketball

The Aspen High School girls basketball team lost 47-18 on Friday at Vail Christian. The Skiers trailed 29-3 at halftime, but were only outscored by three points in the second half. AHS heads into its winter break with a 1-4 overall record.

The Aspen High School boys basketball team lost 81-51 on Friday at Vail Christian, dropping the Skiers to 1-4 overall heading into their winter break.

Basalt girls rally not enough against Huskies

The Basalt High School girls basketball team lost 48-39 on Friday to Battle Mountain in Basalt. BHS outscored the Huskies 21-4 in the fourth quarter in the loss. The game was part of the team's Longhorn Invitational, played in Basalt. Saturday, BHS (1-5) will play Coal Ridge at 9:30 a.m. and Montezuma-Cortez at noon to close out 2017 play.

Basalt boys basketball falls short in Montezuma

The Basalt High School boys basketball team lost 78-58 at Montezuma-Cortez on Friday in a tournament hosted by the Panthers. The Longhorns will conclude the tourney Saturday morning against Ignacio.