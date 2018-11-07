On the mountain: Lusting after Old Man Winter as the season approaches

Thanks for the tease, Aspen Skiing Co.

Wednesday, it was announced there is a possibility that Aspen Mountain chairlifts could start spinning ahead of its scheduled Nov. 22 opening. For this to happen, Skico said it needs another storm up top.

Well, get to it, Mother Nature.

I don't know about you, but I'm as giddy as a schoolgirl for the winter. And all this early-season snow hasn't done anything to dampen that mood. If you were to walk into my condo right now, you'd find a smorgasbord of boots, bindings and other winter gear littered across my living room. Surely I'm not the only one living this way.

Like many of you, I did a little shopping recently and landed myself some new gear. It's been nothing but torment staring at it all and not being able to play with those new toys. Soon, though, Old Man Winter will drop the "white" flag and it will be on.

Between the concussion I gave myself in December and our relative lack of snow, last winter was pretty much a major disappointment. But, with Skico teasing us with a possible early opening, I can't help but feel optimistic for this one.

Recommended Stories For You

I mean, it can't get much worse, can it? Please, don't answer that. Just nod in agreement that it can't.

As nice as the offseason has been — hallelujah to the short lines at the grocery store — I'm ready for winter to do its thing. Bring on the tourists. Bring on the lively social scene and apres parties. Bring on those powder days.

For those who have already made some turns, I envy you. I haven't quite gotten around to getting myself a splitboard, so unfortunately I'm very much dependent on those chairlifts. But, if things go optimally this next week, that wait could be over sooner than expected.

Summer is nice and all, but I'm one of those people who lives for the winter and the snow. Never did I truly put away my snowboard — it's been sitting in my living room, longingly staring at me for the past seven months, and me back at it.

And soon, oh very soon, we'll finally get to dance again.

acolbert@aspentimes.com