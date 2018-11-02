Nov. 2 briefs: Aspen volleyball season ends with regional loss to Valley

Aspen High volleyball season ends with loss in regional final

The Aspen High School volleyball team had its season come to a close on Friday night with a loss in its Class 3A regional championship game.

Seeded No. 19 and playing out of Region 6, hosted by Valley High School in Gilcrest, the Skiers opened with a 3-0 win over No. 31 seed Salida. Set scores were 25-16, 25-13, 25-7. Valley, seeded No. 6 of the 36 regional teams, had also swept Salida in the opening match.

In the final match of the night, Valley ended Aspen's upset hopes with a 3-0 win. Set scores were 25-13, 25-23, 25-19.

With the win, Valley will head to the 3A state tournament next week in Denver.

Aspen finishes with an 18-7 overall record, putting to rest the best season in about 15 years for the program.

Basalt climbing program to host Reel Rock 13 fundraiser Saturday night



The Basalt High School climbing program will host the Reel Rock 13 film tour at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 inside BHS, which is a fundraiser to help develop the young program. Reel Rock is a collection of short films about rock climbing — the films are different each year — with tickets available for $20 at the door. There will be a raffle and concessions, as well.

"Last year was a great success," said Tanner Jones, a BHS teacher who is spearheading the fundraiser, in a news release. "We had a fun crowd, saw some great films and people walked away with some wonderful raffle prizes."

Proceeds from the event will go toward equipping area students with shoes and harnesses for the physical education and after-school programs associated with the school's indoor climbing wall.

For more information about the films being shown, visit reelrocktour.com.

GLENWOOD FOOTBALL BEATS STEAMBOAT IN REGULAR-SEASON FINALE

The Glenwood Springs High School football team came out fast Friday night at Stubler Memorial Field in Glenwood, scoring three touchdowns in the first three minutes of the game to jump-start a dominant 47-0 win over Steamboat Springs (3-7) on an emotional senior night.

Glenwood (5-5) raced into the half with a 41-0 lead, starting the mercy rule clock in the 3A Western Slope League regular-season finale. It was the fourth time in five games the Demons turned on the mercy rule clock in a win.

"This has been a work in progress all season," Glenwood coach Pat Engle said. "We didn't duck anyone all season, and we played probably one of the state champions in 3A, and possibly one in 2A. The kids just kept battling; they were resilient. We've mercy-ruled four out of the last five teams we've played; the kids have just been on fire."

Electing to receive the ball after winning the opening coin toss, Glenwood senior Gavin Olson raced 31 yards on the ensuing kickoff, setting the Demons up near midfield at the 41-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, senior Luke Gair sprinted 46 yards, putting the ball at Steamboat's 13-yard line 15 seconds into the game. Olson then ran 12 yards around the left end to the 1-yard line, setting up Gair's 1-yard plunge, giving the Demons a 7-0 lead just one minute, 21 seconds into the game.

On Steamboat's first play from scrimmage, Glenwood senior safety Wyatt Ewer picked off Drew Bowers' pass and raced 23 yards for the pick-6, pushing Glenwood's lead to 14-0 with still 10:31 to go in the first quarter.

"That felt great," Ewer said. "It's been something I've been looking for my whole high school career. I've made some interceptions, but never returned one for a touchdown. To do it on our home turf in possibly my last game here was a great feeling."

A three-and-out on Steamboat's next possession gave the Demons the ball back, and Gair went 45 yards for the score, making it 21-0 with 9:04 left in the first quarter.

Again, Steamboat went three-and-out, giving Glenwood the ball right back. Following runs of 16 and eight yards by Olson, junior quarterback Dylan Albright found Olson for a 19-yard touchdown pass, pushing the Demons' lead to 27-0 after the blocked extra point.

Fully in command, the Demons started to substitute defensively, which allowed the Sailors to mount a drive offensively. Bowers found junior Tanner Raper for 13 yards across the middle, before sophomore Finn Russell rushed for a 17-yard gain. Bowers again found Raper, this time for 12 yards, but a sack by Glenwood senior Joshua Sanchez forced the turnover on downs, keeping the Sailors off the board.

A holding call on Glenwood's next play from scrimmage pushed the Demons back to their own 35-yard line, but two plays later Gair went 61 yards down the right sideline for his third touchdown in four touches, pushing Glenwood's lead to 34-0. Gair racked up 154 yards on those four carries, scoring three times on senior night.

— Josh Carney, Glenwood Springs Post Independent

