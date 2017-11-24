Aspen’s Simi Hamilton 60th in opening World Cup cross-country sprint

RUKA, Finland — Swedish skier Stina Nilsson and Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won sprint races as the cross-country World Cup opened for its Olympic season on Friday.

Nilsson won the women's classical event by 0.24 seconds from Sadie Bjornsen of the United States. Yulia Belorukova of Russia was third, 0.91 seconds off the pace. Nilsson continued her strong form after winning the last three World Cup sprints last season.

"I had a really good feeling," she said.

The reigning overall World Cup men's sprint champion, Klaebo, won his event in dominant style.

Aspen native Simi Hamilton was third among U.S. men, taking 60th overall. Aspen's Noah Hoffman, who specializes in distance races, was 105th.

World Cup races continue Saturday and Sunday in Finland.