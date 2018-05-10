Niko Hansen makes semifinals for Aspen girls tennis at state tournament

Aspen High School's Niko Hansen was the lone survivor on the first day of the girls Class 3A state tennis tournament, held Thursday at Centennial Park in Greeley.

Hansen, a junior exchange student from Denmark, won both her matches at No. 2 singles and will face Holy Family's Paige Giltner in today's semifinals. Hansen beat Colorado Academy's Lila Arnold in the first round, 7-5, 6-1, before beating Dawson's Aria Barbour in the quarterfinals, 7-5, 6-2.

Giltner recorded wins by scores of 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Peak to Peak's Trini Somasundaram and D'Evelyn's Angi Reed will play in the other semifinal at No. 2 singles.

AHS junior Mary Williams went 1-1 on Thursday. She beat Dawson's Bridget Bell 6-2, 6-3 in the first round, but lost in the quarterfinals to Denver North's Mia Oliver, 6-2, 6-4. Oliver will face Peak to Peak's Trisha Somasundaram in the semis. Steamboat's Mae Thorp, the state runner-up a year ago, will face Colorado Springs School's Jules Thompson in the other semifinal at No. 1 singles.

AHS freshman Macy Hopkinson also went 1-1 on Thursday. She beat Colorado Springs School's Hina Suzuki in the first round, 6-2, 6-2, before losing to Holy Family's An Tran in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-4.

At No. 2 doubles, Aspen's team of Addy Walson and Bliss Pekkala beat La Junta's Lyssie Aguilar and Kamryn Osborn 6-4, 6-1 in the first round. Their run ended in the quarterfinals with a 1-6, 6-3, 1-6 loss to Dawson's Quin Ramos and Alexa Rinard.

Williams, Hopkinson and the doubles team will each have to wait and see how semifinals go before they find out if they get to compete in the playback rounds.

Originally a three-day event, the championship matches are now scheduled to be played Friday because of forecasted rain on Saturday.

