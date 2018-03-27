World Cup skier, Olympian McKennis to visit Sunlight on Saturday

After a successful 2017-18 ski season that included a trip to the Winter Olympic Games, New Castle native and former Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club athlete Alice McKennis returns to her childhood ski slopes at Sunlight Mountain Resort Saturday for the dedication of a trail in her name.

McKennis earned a spot on the Winter Olympics' Team USA Ski Team, which saw her finish fifth in the downhill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. That was followed by a third-place finish in the downhill at the final World Cup event of the season in Sweden.

Sunlight is planning on renaming Zephyr Glades to Aligator Glades, with the ceremony scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday. A number of racers from the Buddy Werner program where McKennis got her start are expected to be in attendance.

McKennis' handle on Instagram is @thealigator, hence the renaming of the trail to Aligator Glades.

Prior to earning a spot on the 2018 Winter Olympics' Team USA Ski Team, McKennis dealt with a number of injuries that kept her out of top-level skiing, including two knee injuries, an elbow injury and six surgeries in eight years.

Growing up on a cattle and horse ranch in New Castle, McKennis found her future calling in skiing. She learned the sport from her father, Greg, who took her to Glenwood Springs' Sunlight Mountain Resort before she had even turned 2.

Now, thanks to her Olympic and World Cup success, McKennis will have a trail rededicated in her name, joining a long list of rededicated runs at Sunlight that have been named after and in memory of local figures.

