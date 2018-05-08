May 8: Aspen junior Zoe Guthrie qualifies for state golf tournament

Aspen High junior Zoe Guthrie makes 3A state golf tournament

Aspen High School junior Zoe Guthrie shot 94 on Tuesday at the Rifle Creek Golf Course to qualify for the Class 3A state tournament later this month. Guthrie also qualified for state as a sophomore last spring, finishing 23rd. She is the lone state qualifier for the Skiers.

Rifle shot a team score of 242 to win Tuesday's 3A Region 4 tournament, while Mullen was second with 288. Rifle's Masi Smith won the team title, shooting 72, as her teammate, Elly Walters, shot 79 to finish in second.

By finishing 1-2 as a team, Rifle and Mullen players got the automatic pass into the state tournament. For everyone else, they had to qualify as individuals. Among the non-team qualifiers, Guthrie was fifth. She tied for eighth overall.

Also competing at regionals for Aspen were Avery Hirsch (123), Hailey Higdon (125) and Julia Higdon (145).

The girls 3A state golf tournament takes place May 21 and 22 at Elmwood Golf Club in Pueblo.

Basalt baseball beats Moffat County in finale

The Basalt High School baseball team wrapped up its regular season on Tuesday, winning 8-0 at Moffat County. The Longhorns finished the regular season 10-7 overall.

Basalt, like Aspen (15-4 overall), now awaits the announcement of the regional tournaments, expected out Wednesday morning. Both teams will have to qualify based off their RPI. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aspen's RPI was No. 17 in 3A, while Basalt was No. 33.

Aspen High School set up for busy day on the AHS turf with three playoff games

Aspen High School will host a trio of playoff games Wednesday on the AHS athletic field.

Beginning at 3 p.m., the AHS girls soccer team (11-3) will host Faith Christian (6-9) in the first round of the 3A state tournament. The winner gets to play defending state champion The Academy in the second round.

At 5:30 p.m., the AHS girls lacrosse team (11-3) hosts Air Academy (8-7) in the first round of the state tournament. While this has been a down year for the Kadets, they do have one of the top programs in the state and have won three state titles, the last coming in 2014.

At 7:30 p.m., the AHS boys lacrosse team (12-2) hosts Evergreen (12-3) in the first round of the 4A state tournament. The last time the Skiers won a playoff game was in 2015, when they went on to win the state championship.

Also Wednesday, the Basalt High School girls soccer team (10-4-1) plays in the first round at Middle Park (9-6). That game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. in Granby.

For more on those matchups, see the article in Tuesday’s edition of The Aspen Times.

acolbert@aspentimes.com