May 7: AHS baseball closes out regular season with win over Basalt

Aspen High baseball beats Basalt 5-0 in finale, awaits Wednesday's regional pairings

The Aspen High School baseball team finished out the regular season on Monday with a 5-0 win over Basalt at Crawford Field. The game was the conclusion of one that had been started earlier in the season but was forced to be postponed because of weather.

Aspen's Jamison Fuentes and Tyler Clayton combined to throw a no hitter against Basalt.

The Longhorns, now 8-8-1 overall, are scheduled to close out their season on the road today. Aspen finishes the regular season with a 15-4 record.

The regional playoff brackets are expected to be announced Wednesday. Aspen still had a top-20 RPI as of Monday evening, while Basalt was No. 33, putting them on the bubble.

Basalt's Fitzpatrick steps down as girls basketball coach

Basalt High School girls basketball coach Kat Fitzpatrick has resigned. The 2008 BHS graduate won five games in each of her two seasons leading her alma mater. She recently accepted a new job as the executive director for a non-profit in Delta County and plans to assist with the Delta High School basketball program.

Glenwood girls soccer is the No. 6 seed in 4A, to face Thompson Valley

Following an impressive regular season that saw the Glenwood Springs High School girls soccer team hold down the No. 1 spot in the state in 4A for a week, finish with a record of 13-2 (10-2 4A Western Slope League) and a second-place finish in the WSL, the Demons — under third-year coach Joe Calabrese — earned the No. 6 seed in the 4A soccer state playoffs bracket, announced Sunday afternoon.

Coming into Sunday's selection process, Glenwood held the No. 5 spot in the 4A RPI standings, but a late change bumped the Demons to the sixth spot, meaning they'll get to host at least two home playoff games in the early portion of the postseason.

By earning the No. 6 seed, the Demons will host No. 27 Thompson Valley on Wednesday evening at Stubler Memorial Field, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

Glenwood Springs baseball punches ticket to 4A state playoffs

For the first time since 2012, the Glenwood Springs High School baseball team is heading to the 4A state playoffs.

Taking on the Summit Tigers Monday afternoon in a 4A Western Slope League doubleheader that had second place in the league, and an automatic playoff berth, on the line, the Demons swept the Tigers by scores of 15-11 and 12-1.

"It's great for this group of kids," Glenwood coach Eric Nieslanik said. "This group worked hard and certainly deserve it. To get a couple wins today, on a day we had to get it done, feels real good for the boys."

With the sweep of the Tigers, Glenwood improves to 13-6 (10-2 4A WSL) on the season.

