May 5 preps: Aspen, Basalt baseball pick up wins, as does BHS soccer

Aspen baseball sweeps Moffat, plays Basalt on Monday in finale

The Aspen High School baseball team took a pair of games from host Moffat County on Saturday, winning 12-1 and 4-3 in Craig.

The Skiers won the first game in five innings behind a complete game no hitter from senior pitcher Jamison Fuentes. Miles McConnell took the win in the second game.

Moffat County fell to 6-8-1 with the losses. Aspen improved to 14-4 overall and has only one game remaining in the regular season, a Monday matchup with Basalt at Crawford Field in El Jebel. The 4 p.m. game is a continuation of a game from earlier in the season and will start off where it left off, with AHS up 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning.

Basalt beat Olathe 4-3 on Saturday to improve to 8-6-1 overall. The Longhorns are scheduled to play at Battle Mountain on Tuesday to close out the season. The state playoff brackets for baseball will be announced later in the week.

Aspen's RPI was No. 20 in 3A as of Saturday afternoon. Basalt was No. 35.

Basalt High girls soccer beats Roaring Fork, awaits playoff fate

The Basalt High School girls soccer team got a crucial win over Roaring Fork on Saturday, winning 2-0 in Carbondale in a non-league game. The Longhorns finish the regular season 10-4-1 overall and now await the release of the state playoff brackets today. Basalt had an RPI of 18 as of Saturday evening, giving them a good chance to sneak into the 24-team field.

