May 4 preps: Aspen teams pull clean sweep on Friday

The Aspen High School girls soccer team closed out the regular season under the lights Friday, beating visiting Middle Park 2-0 on the AHS turf. The Skiers led 1-0 at halftime and put the game away with another goal early in the second half.

Aspen enters the postseason with an 11-3 overall record. AHS went 6-1 in league play to win the league title over Coal Ridge and Vail Mountain. The Skiers have won six straight, the last four being shutouts.

The state playoff brackets are expected out Sunday.

Aspen girls lacrosse wraps up league play undefeated

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team wrapped up a league title under first-year coach Amanda Trendell on Friday, beating visiting Grand Junction 16-5 on the AHS turf on senior day.

Aspen (11-3 overall, 7-0 league) has one game remaining in the regular season, a trip today to Conifer.

Recommended Stories For You

Aspen boys lax beats Telluride, hosts Durango today

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team locked up its league title on Friday with a senior day win over Telluride, 10-1, on the AHS turf.

Now 11-2 overall and 9-0 in league play, the Skiers will host Durango at 11 a.m. today for its senior day and final regular-season game.

Aspen baseball wins 12th game

The Aspen High School baseball team shutdown Grand Valley 11-1 on Friday at Crawford Field in El Jebel. Senior Tyler Clayton earned the win for the Skiers, allowing one hit and striking out five batters in five innings. AHS scored its 11 runs on only 10 hits.

The Skiers (12-4 overall) travel to Moffat County today for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. They will wrap up the regular season Monday at home against Basalt.

acolbert@aspentimes.com