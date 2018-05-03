May 3: AHS girls lacrosse wins easily, busy day of Aspen preps set for Friday

Aspen girls lax beats Eagle Valley; busy lineup set for Friday

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team shutdown and shutout host Eagle Valley on Thursday, winning 17-0 in Gypsum. AHS had 11 different players score in the rout.

The Devils fell to 2-9 overall with the loss. Aspen improved to 9-3 overall and 6-0 in league play. The Skiers have two games remaining in the regular season, the first a 4 p.m. senior day game today against Grand Junction. AHS will then play Saturday at Conifer in a non-league game.

Friday's game is part of a busy day for Aspen athletics. Beginning at 2 p.m., the Aspen boys lacrosse team will host Telluride on the AHS turf, followed by girls lacrosse (varsity and junior varsity). At 7 p.m, the AHS girls soccer team will host Middle Park for its senior day game.

The Aspen baseball team will host Grand Valley today at 3:30 p.m. at Crawford Field in El Jebel. That game had originally been scheduled for Thursday, but was pushed back a day because of the weather.

AHS girls tennis in a good spot after first day at regionals

The Aspen High School girls tennis team competed Thursday in the first day of its Class 3A regional tournament in Grand Junction. No. 1 singles player Mary Williams, No. 2 singles player Niko Hansen and the No. 2 doubles team of Addy Walson and Bliss Pekkala all advanced through to play in today's finals. The remainder of the AHS players were unable to complete their semifinal matches Thursday due to rain delays throughout the day.

Roaring Fork girls soccer beats Middle Park, keeps playoff hopes alive

On the road Thursday afternoon at Middle Park in Granby to take on the 13th-ranked Panthers in a nonleague game, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls soccer team picked up an impressive 2-0 upset win, keeping their 3A state playoff hopes alive.

Junior Angie Morales and freshman Letey Crownhart scored goals on the day, while Crownhart and freshman Izzy Knaus added assists on the afternoon.

"We finished our chances today, which allowed us to dictate the play in the final 60 minutes of the game," Roaring Fork Head Coach Nick Forbes said. "We had our most complete game of the season."

By knocking off the No. 13 Panthers, Roaring Fork kept their state playoff chances alive. Should the Rams knock off the rival Basalt Longhorns on Saturday afternoon, the Rams will have a chance at the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Meeker beats Roaring Fork baseball

Playing at Rifle's Cooper Field Thursday night due to field conditions in Meeker, the Roaring Fork Rams' baseball team came apart in the fifth and sixth innings, leading to a 12-4 loss to the Meeker Cowboys in nonleague play.

Roaring Fork held a 4-2 lead heading into the fifth inning, but Meeker exploded for four runs in the fifth, and six runs in the sixth to cap off the 12-4 win.

For Roaring Fork, senior Drew Broadhurst hit an RBI double in the third inning, driving in junior Ralph Good, who singled in the third. Sophomore Eli Nickamin singled in the fifth, while Broadhurst added a single, and sophomore Frankie Harrington doubled in the sixth.

Sitting at 9-9 (3-5 3A Western Slope League) on the season, the Rams will take on the Gunnison Cowboys Saturday morning on the road in the season finale.