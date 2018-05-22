May 22: Aspen’s Ferreira, Yater-Wallace nominated for U.S. Ski Team

Ferreira, Yater-Wallace again nominated for U.S. Ski Team

U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced Tuesday its freeski team nominations for the 2018-19 season, and two familiar local names are again on the list.

Nominated for the halfpipe ski team is Aspen’s Alex Ferreira, a national team veteran who won Olympic silver in February at the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea. Ferreira was the overall World Cup champion for the 2017-18 season.

Also set to return is Basalt's Torin Yater-Wallace, a two-time Olympian and two-time X Games Aspen silver medalist. He’s also won a pair of X Games gold medals, one in Oslo (2016) and another in Tignes (2013). Yater-Wallace was ninth in this year’s Olympics.

The remainder of the U.S. men's halfpipe ski team looks to be Crested Butte's Aaron Blunck, Boulder's Lyman Currier, Winter Park's Birk Irving, Telluride's Gus Kenworthy, Avon's Taylor Seaton and Nevada's David Wise, the two-time reigning Olympic gold medalist.

RMJHL won't return for its fourth season in 2018-19

The Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League recently announced it will disband after three seasons. The league once included the Aspen Leafs U20 team, which went dormant after two seasons. The Leafs won the inaugural RMJHL title in 2016, with Pikes Peak winning in 2017 and the Steamboat Wranglers winning in 2018.

Jaguars win 3A girls soccer title in shootout over Kent Denver

Top-seeded Jefferson Academy beat No. 3 seed Kent Denver on Tuesday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver to win the Class 3A girls soccer championship. This is Jefferson Academy's first state title.

The Jaguars ousted No. 13 seed Aspen in the state semifinals, winning 1-0 with the lone goal coming with only 16 minutes to play.

Tuesday against Kent Denver, the game went to overtime tied 1-1 before Jefferson Academy won 4-1 in the shootout.

