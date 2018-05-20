May 20: Basalt track results, Aspen lax honors, plus Guthrie at state golf

Aspen's Guthrie takes the course Monday at state tournament in Pueblo

Aspen High School junior Zoe Guthrie is set to compete Monday and Tuesday in the Class 3A girls golf state championships. The 3A tournament is being played at Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo.

This is Guthrie's second time qualifying for the finale. Last spring, she finished 23rd after shooting 189 over the two days. Guthrie shot 101 in the first round, but followed with 88 on the second to move up in the standings. The 88 is to date her best round as a high school golfer.

Holy Family freshman Hailey Schalk won the state title in 2017, shooting 65-74—139 to win by seven strokes. She is again in the 3A field this week.

Guthrie is scheduled to tee off at 10:27 a.m. Monday, the final group on the first hole.

Basalt track and field wraps up at the state meet

Recommended Stories For You

The Basalt High School track and field team wrapped up competition Saturday at the state track and field championships at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.

The highlight for the Longhorns came Thursday when the girls 4×800-meter relay team took sixth in the Class 3A race, breaking the school record with a time of 9 minutes, 57.17 seconds. That team included seniors Jenna Curnow and Carly Robinson, junior Megan Maley and freshman Sierra Bower.

Bower had a strong individual race on Thursday as well, finishing 11th in the girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:08.85.

Maley (400-meter dash) and senior Noah Williams (100-meter dash) did not make it out of Thursday's prelims, nor did the girls 4×400-meter relay team, which took 14th in Friday's prelim. BHS senior Justin Henderson was not able to record a height in Saturday's 3A high jump finals.

Aspen boys and girls lacrosse load up on all-conference honors

Both the Aspen High School boys and girls lacrosse teams are well represented on the Mountain Conference's postseason teams.

The AHS boys had six players named first team all-conference in 4A. That list includes seniors Finn Allen (defense), Jordan Hornburg (attack), R.J. Peshek (midfield), Liam Rigney (defense), sophomore Trey Fabrocini (midfield) and freshman Tyler Ward (midfield).

Hornburg and Ward each finished with a team-high 35 goals this spring, leading the Skiers to an undefeated league title and a trip to the 4A state semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champion Cheyenne Mountain. Hornburg also led the team with 27 assists.

Earning second team all-conference honors were seniors Rob Francis and Keaton Young, and sophomores Robbie Fitzgerald and Logan Soderberg.

The AHS girls had four players named first team. That list includes senior Jane Marolt, junior Kate Citron, sophomore Charlotte Howie and freshman Kylie Kenny. Earning second team all-conference honors are seniors Jordan Fox, Caroline Moriarty, and juniors Livi Carr and Sabrina Turbidy.

In her first season leading the Skiers, Amanda Trendell was named the conference coach of the year. The Skiers went 12-4 overall and were undefeated in league play. After beating Air Academy in the first round of the state tournament, No. 13 AHS lost at No. 4 Regis Jesuit in the round of 16.

acolbert@aspentimes.com