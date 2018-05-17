May 17: Basalt Day 1 track results, Aspen soccer sets semifinal start time

Basalt girls relay team breaks school record at state meet in Lakewood

The state track and field championships got underway Thursday at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood, with a handful of Basalt High School athletes taking part.

The highlight came in the Class 3A girls 4×800-meter relay, which saw Basalt finish sixth in 9 minutes, 57.17 seconds, which is reportedly a new school record. That team consists of seniors Jenna Curnow and Carly Robinson, junior Megan Maley and freshman Sierra Bower.

Peak to Peak won the race in 9:20.84.

Football standout Noah Williams competed in the boys 100-meter dash prelims earlier in the afternoon, finishing 12th in 11.24 seconds. Only the top nine make finals.

In the 3A girls 3,200-meter run, Bower finished 11th in 12:08.85.

In the 3A girls 400-meter dash prelims, Maley finished 17th in 1:02.06. Again, only the top nine make finals.

AHS girls soccer semifinal game set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Denver

The Aspen High School girls soccer team's Class 3A semifinal game on Saturday will be played at 11 a.m., the school announced. The game, played at All-City Stadium in Denver, will feature the Skiers, the No. 13 seed, and No. 1 seed Jefferson Academy.

At 1:30 p.m. on that same field Saturday, No. 2 Colorado Academy will face No. 3 Kent Denver in the other semifinal.

The winners of each game will play each other Tuesday in the 3A state championship game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

