May 12: Aspen, Basalt baseball teams see seasons end, BHS soccer out

Aspen baseball beats Pagosa Springs before bowing out against Eaton

The Aspen High School baseball team's season came to an end Saturday with a 10-0 loss to Eaton in the Class 3A Region 7 championship, hosted by Eaton. The No. 3-seeded Skiers made the final after first knocking off No. 2 seed Pagosa Springs in the first game, 4-3. It was Aspen's first postseason appearance since 2010.

The Skiers finish the season 16-5 overall, easily the most wins under coach Dave Fuentes and believed to be one of the best win totals in program history.

Basalt baseball can't hold on against University

The Basalt High School baseball team's season ended Saturday with an 8-3 loss at University in the first game of their Class 3A Region 5 tournament. University (19-2) went on to beat Rye in the region's championship game, 15-0.

The Longhorns led University 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Bulldogs' bats finally came alive.

Recommended Stories For You

Basalt finishes its first season under coach Nate Grinzinger with a 10-8 record.

Basalt girls soccer falls to Kent Denver in second round

The Basalt High School girls soccer team's season ended Saturday with a 3-0 loss at No. 3 seed Kent Denver in the second round of the Class 3A state tournament. The Sun Devils will face No. 6 Manitou Springs in the quarterfinals.

Basalt, the tournament's No. 19 seed, finishes the season 11-5-1 overall.

GLENWOOD BASEBALL FALLS TO GOLDEN IN REGIONALS

Traveling to Pueblo West High School Saturday afternoon for a 4A Region 8 playoff game against the Golden Demons, the Glenwood Springs Demons' baseball team fell behind early, and never recovered in a 12-1 loss to Golden, ending Glenwood's first playoff appearance since 2012 just one game in.

Junior starting pitcher Chano Gonzalez struggled on the mound in the first inning, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits, as Golden batted around in the inning to race out to a commanding 8-0 lead after one inning of play.

The Demons battled back to push a run across in the top of the second inning, as junior Kai Kanzer drove in sophomore Cole Houston, who walked and then scored on Kanzer's single, making it an 8-1 game.

Senior Davis Deaton came on in relief of Gonzalez in the second inning, recording a 1-2-3 inning for the Demons, striking out one, while inducing two groundballs to Gonzalez at short, who made two spectacular plays to record the outs at first.

Glenwood couldn't mount much offense after the first two innings, while Deaton couldn't hold off Golden in the third and fourth innings. Golden pushed across two runs each on four singles, making it a 12-1 game, later ending the game under the 10-run run in the fifth inning, sending Glenwood home.

The loss ends the Demons' season, in which they went 13-6 (10-2 4A Western Slope League) during the regular season.

acolbert@aspentimes.com