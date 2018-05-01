May 1: Aspen boys lax beats Fruita, Basalt girls soccer falls in Vail

Aspen boys lacrosse gets by Fruita to strengthen hold on league title

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team all but locked up the league title on Tuesday with an 11-6 win at Fruita Monument. The Wildcats led 1-0 but by halftime AHS had a 6-4 lead and were able to hold on for the win with a strong second half.

Fruita fell to 9-5 overall and 7-2 in league play. Aspen improved to 10-2 overall and 8-0 in league play. The win also gave the Skiers the season sweep over Fruita after also beating them 9-7 on April 3 in Aspen.

The Wildcats have only one more league game remaining, a Saturday trip to Grand Junction. Aspen finishes out the regular season Friday against Telluride and then Saturday against Durango, both home league games for the Skiers. Friday's game will start at 2 p.m. and Saturday's at 11 a.m.

Aspen continues to hover around No. 10 in Class 4A's RPI standings and re-entered the CHSAANow.com top 10 at No. 10 this week.

Basalt girls soccer gets rolled by Vail Mountain

In a key league contest, the Basalt High School girls soccer team couldn't overcome a 3-0 halftime deficit and lost 4-0 at Vail Mountain on Tuesday. With the win, the Gore Rangers improved to 7-6 overall and 5-2 in league play to maintain third place behind Aspen and Coal Ridge.

Basalt, now 9-4-1 overall and 3-3-1 in league play, is tied for fifth. The Longhorns finish out the regular season Saturday at home against Roaring Fork in a non-league game and will have to hope their RPI remains strong enough to get them into the postseason.

No go for Aspen girls golf, Basalt baseball in Moffat County

The Aspen High School girls golf team spent Monday night in Craig only to find a couple of inches of fresh snow on the Yampa Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, leading to the cancelation of its final regular-season tournament. The Skiers will now turn their attention toward regional play, which takes place Tuesday in Rifle.

The Basalt High School baseball team had also been scheduled to compete Tuesday in Craig against Moffat County, but also had its game canceled because of the snow.

ROARING FORK BASEBALL DOMINATES GRAND VALLEY

On the road Tuesday for a 3A Western Slope League doubleheader in Parachute against the Grand Valley Cardinals, the Roaring Fork Rams baseball team rolled to wins of 18-0, and 17-1, picking up wins eight and nine on the season.

Junior Dawson Kuhl went 4-for-5 in Game One, hitting three 2-run doubles on the afternoon to pace the Rams' offense, while junior Ralph Good went 3-for-3 in Game One, driving in three runs on three singles.

Kuhl stayed hot in Game Two, going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double, one walk, and three runs batted in, while sophomore Frankie Harrington recorded two singles and one RBI on the day.

For Grand Valley, Isaiah Tigert recorded three hits in Game Two.

Sitting at 9-8 (3-5 3A WSL) on the season, the Rams will take on the Meeker Cowboys Thursday afternoon at Meeker.

— Josh Carney, Glenwood Springs Post Independent

GLENWOOD BOYS LACROSSE SNEAKS BY SUMMIT

Taking on the Summit Tigers Tuesday afternoon in Frisco, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys lacrosse team picked up a big 9-8 win on the road, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Senior Zach Johnson led the charge for the Demons, scoring four goals on the night, while junior Max Lemkau added two goals for Glenwood.

Liam Mazzata, Connor Powell and Foster Lemkau added one goal each for the Demons.

Glenwood (4-10, 1-8 4A WSL) will travel to Eagle Valley Friday for the season finale against the Devils.

— Josh Carney, Glenwood Springs Post Independent

GLENWOOD GIRLS SOCCER BEATS SUMMIT

Shaking off a sluggish start to Tuesday's 4A Western Slope League matchup between the Glenwood Springs Demons and the Summit Tigers at Stubler Memorial Field, the Demons showed why they are the sixth-ranked team in the state in 4A's RPI rankings, blitzing the Tigers for seven second-half goals to roll to a 10-1 win.

Senior Eryn Peterson continued her onslaught on the opposing goal down the stretch of the regular season, pouring in five goals in five different ways on the night, while sophomore Summer McSwain scored one goal and added two assists, and sophomore Zoe Harbour added one goal and one assist, pacing the Glenwood attack.

"I was pleased with the entire group today," Glenwood Head Coach Joe Calabrese said following the win. "There were a lot of girls that came in off the bench today and performed extremely well. For me, that gets me excited, because it's the whole group that can come out and put up good performances. That depth has helped put us where we are."

Peterson pushed her season total to 24 on the year. The senior, who will head to Cal-Riverside next season for soccer, scored with her head, her left and right foot, from distance, and from in close, helping the Demons solve the Tigers' back line on the night.

"Eryn is an all-round, exceptional forward," Calabrese said. "To be able to score that many goals in the different ways that she did, she's just become so much more dynamic as a player up top. It's been a blessing to have her on this team."

— Josh Carney, Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Two-time Olympic medalist Weibrecht retires from ski racing

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Two-time Olympic super-G medalist Andrew Weibrecht is stepping away from ski racing after a lengthy career with the U.S. team.

Weibrecht announced his retirement Tuesday in a Facebook post. He earned a bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games and captured silver four years later in Sochi.

The 32-year-old Weibrecht started his first World Cup race on Nov. 30, 2006, in Beaver Creek.

His best World Cup finish was second during the super-G in Kitzbuehel, Austria, on Jan. 22, 2016.

Nicknamed War Horse, Weibrecht came up with teammates such as Steven Nyman and Ted Ligety. Weibrecht said in his post: "Man were we dorks … But hey, we were young and having a great time."

Weibrecht dealt with ankle, shoulder and knee injuries over his career.

