March 23 sports briefs: Big air contest moved to Saturday, Grand Traverse now a reverse

Big Air contest on Aspen Mountain moved to tonight

Friday's KickAspen Big Air contest was postponed because of weather and will be held at 8 p.m. tonight at the base of Aspen Mountain. In its 17th year, the skiing and snowboarding contest is part of Aspen Skiing Co.'s Bud Light Spring Jam. Along with getting to watch the invite-only competition, there will be live music and a beer garden.

Grand Traverse officials forced to make race the "Grand Reverse" because of avalanche conditions

The 21st running of the popular Grand Traverse skimo race was forced to become the "Grand Reverse" on Friday because of dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry. The 40-mile race usually goes from Crested Butte to Aspen, while the "reverse" is an out-and-back that begins and ends in Crested Butte.

"The highest risk portion of the course, Star Basin, remains uncontrolled and hazardous," organizers wrote on the Grand Traverse Facebook page Friday. "This is the highest risk portion of the course in terms of avalanche danger. Sending 450 racers into this portion of the course is not an option."

The Grand Traverse was last raced as a reverse in 2016. The race was scheduled to begin at midnight Saturday, with the race winners finishing up early this morning.

Recommended Stories For You

Basalt's Justin Henderson named honorable mention all-state

Basalt High School senior Justin Henderson was named an honorable mention all-state selection in Class 3A when the teams were announced Friday by CHSAA. Henderson led the Longhorns with 19 points per game in his final season for Basalt.

Henderson was also a first team selection in the 3A Western Slope League, while teammates Raul Torres and Trevor Reuss were each honorable mention WSL picks.

Roaring Fork's Justin Thompson, who was the WSL co-player of the year alongside Coal Ridge's Brandon Herrera, was named second team all-state. Sterling's Bodie Hume took player of the year honors in 3A, while Bayfield's Jeff Lehnus was coach of the year.

Glenwood Springs High School to add varsity hockey for 2018-19 season

The Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the addition of varsity and junior varsity ice hockey for Glenwood Springs High School at the March 14 board meeting. The district's green light was a pivotal step toward the long-sought sanction.

Pending one final hurdle of approval by CHSAA, the Demons' hockey program will join a reorganized Western Slope Conference in the 36-team league for the 2018-19 season. The Demons will play Aspen, Steamboat Springs, Summit, Battle Mountain and West Elk, along with teams in other conferences. Varsity will play approximately 19 games, 15 games for JV, from December through February, with the opportunity for postseason play.

Glenwood's approval comes with conditions. In a nod to the high cost of hockey, staff recommended the program be self-funded initially. The school has the option to phase in full funding by 2024. The parent group is now organizing a booster club and soliciting sponsors to help defray costs.

To learn more about how you can support the exciting new Demon Hockey program, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/glenwoodsprings.hockey.3, make a donation at http://www.youcaring.com/glenwoodspringshockey, or send an e-mail to gshshockey@gmail.com. Glenwood hockey apparel will be available soon.