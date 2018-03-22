March 22 prep briefs: AHS girls soccer beats VMS, baseball tops Rams

AHS girls soccer beats defending league champs Vail Mountain

The Aspen High School girls soccer team secured its best win of the season so far, beating Vail Mountain 4-3 on Thursday in Vail. AHS freshman Kelley Francis continued her torrid start to the season with two goals.

Aspen improved to 3-1 overall, its only loss coming 4-1 at Grand Junction in the season opener on March 10. The Skier also have wins over Montrose and Roaring Fork.

Vail Mountain, which went 9-0 en route to the league title a season ago, fell to 1-2 overall. The Gore Rangers gave Basalt its only loss of the season on Tuesday.

The Skiers are now off for spring break. They are next scheduled to play April 3 at home against Rangely.

Aspen baseball rolls late, beats Roaring Fork

The Aspen High School baseball team rolled to its second win in two nights on Thursday by beating Roaring Fork 9-2 in Carbondale. AHS beat Battle Mountain 11-1 on Wednesday at Crawford Field.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth against the Rams, Aspen's Jamison Fuentes entered the game in relief and got a key strikeout for the third out when Roaring Fork had the bases loaded. The offense did the rest from there.

The Skiers are 4-1 overall entering spring break, the only loss coming in a doubleheader split at Middle Park last weekend. Aspen's next scheduled contest is April 4 at Meeker.

Basalt baseball rallies vs. Steamboat for first win of the season

The Basalt High School baseball team snuck out a 5-4 win over Steamboat Springs on Thursday in Basalt. BHS led 3-0 after three innings but would trail 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh before scoring two runs to earn the victory.

It's the first win of the season for BHS, which heads to spring break with a 1-1-1 overall record. Basalt's next scheduled contest is April 3 at Rangely.