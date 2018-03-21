March 21 briefs: AHS girls golf competes in GJ, baseball wins

Aspen High girls golf team competes in Grand Junction

The Aspen High School girls golf team competed at the Warrior Invitational, held Wednesday at Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction. Zoe Guthrie shot 97 to lead the Skiers and finish 14th, while Avery Hirsch was 28th. Hailey Higdon was 36th in her first individual stroke play event.

"Our girls played well considering that we've only been able to practice indoors and have had very limited range time," AHS coach Don Buchholz said.

Grand Junction finished 1-2 with Brittlynn Odell and Gracie Olkowski tying for first with 71 each. Montrose's Taylor Kettell was third with 81.

Aspen's next tournament will be the Glenwood Invitational at Aspen Glen on April 10.

Haisfield, Aspen High baseball clobbers Battle Mountain, 11-1

The Aspen High School baseball team rolled to an 11-1 win over visiting Battle Mountain on Wednesday at Crawford Field in El Jebel.

AHS led 1-0 after an inning before pulling away with six runs in the second inning and three more in the third. Defensive miscues allowed the Huskies their only run. Aspen's Jon Haisfield pitched all five innings, giving up no hits and striking out six batters.

The Skiers had 13 hits, with three each from Tom Rybak and Jamison Fuentes. Fuentes led the team with four RBI.

Aspen, now 3-1 overall, will play at 3 p.m. today at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale, its final game ahead of spring break. Battle Mountain fell to 0-5 overall.

Aspen's Ferreira third in men's ski halfpipe qualifying in France

Aspen halfpipe skier Alex Ferreira, fresh off his Olympic silver medal in Pyeongchang, was third in qualifying Wednesday in the final World Cup competition of the season, held in Tignes, France. Ferreira scored 88.60 to finish behind Canada's Simon D'Artois (89.60) and Nevada's David Wise (93.80), the two-time reigning Olympic gold medalist.

Winter Park's Birk Irving qualified fourth and Vail's Taylor Seaton sixth.

Aspen's Torin Yater-Wallace and Crested Butte's Aaron Blunck, who both competed in the 2018 Olympic Games, are not competing in Tignes.

Ferreira leads the overall World Cup ski halfpipe standings entering the final competition.