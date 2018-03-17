March 17 prep briefs: AHS tennis rolls in Delta, baseball splits at Middle Park
March 17, 2018
ASPEN GIRLS TENNIS SWEEPS THROUGH DELTA, CEDAREDGE
The Aspen High School tennis team won a pair of matches on Saturday in Delta, beating the host Panthers and Cedaredge, both by scores of 7-0. The Skiers had opened their season a week prior by edging Steamboat Springs 4-3 to win the Sailors' home tournament.
AHS had been scheduled to play Friday at Steamboat against SSHS and Vail Mountain, but the matches were canceled. The Skiers aren't scheduled to compete again until April 4, after spring break, at Grand Junction.
AHS BASEBALL SPLITS WITH MIDDLE PARK
The Aspen High School baseball team split a doubleheader at Middle Park on Saturday. The Skiers won the first game 4-0 before falling 6-4 in the second. The split drops AHS to 2-1 overall on the season after defeating Basalt in the season opener last week.
Aspen next is scheduled to host Battle Mountain Wednesday afternoon at Crawford Field before playing at Roaring Fork on Thursday.
