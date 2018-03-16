March 16 prep briefs: AHS boys, girls lacrosse get easy wins

Aspen High boys lacrosse smothers Montrose

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team got its first win of the season on Friday with a 14-0 victory over visiting Montrose on the AHS turf. The junior varsity team also won, 10-3. AHS now is 1-1 after losing 9-8 to Steamboat Springs last weekend. The Skiers next play Thursday at home against Vail Mountain.

Aspen girls lacrosse rolls again, wins at Durango

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team cruised to a 13-4 win at Durango on Friday. The Skiers improved to 2-1 overall after getting their first win of the season on Wednesday against Battle Mountain. AHS next plays Wednesday at home against Steamboat Springs.

Basalt girls soccer cruises to second win, beats Alamosa

The Basalt High School girls soccer team cruised to a 6-1 win over visiting Alamosa on Friday. The Longhorns led 5-0 at halftime. BHS is now 2-0 with its next game scheduled for Tuesday at home against Vail Mountain.