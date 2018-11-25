Jansrud wins first World Cup super-G of season; Aspen’s Maple ties 44th

Saturday, Maple took 34 th in the downhill at Lake Louise, only four spots shy of earning World Cup points. He is expected to compete this week at the World Cup races in Beaver Creek, which include a downhill, super-G and giant slalom.

Aspen’s Wiley Maple finished in a tie for 44 th in the men’s super-G at the Lake Louise World Cup on Sunday. Wearing bib No. 64, the 2018 Olympian had a time of 1:36.64 to finish 3.12 behind race winner Kjetil Jansrud of Norway. Maple was one of six U.S. skiers to finish 41 st or worse among the 57 finishers.

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — The Norwegian tandem has turned the Lake Louise super-G course into their personal playground. Because lately, Kjetil Jansrud and Aksel Lund Svindal are having all the fun.

Jansrud extended Norway's streak to seven straight World Cup super-G wins at the Lake Louise venue with a blazing run Sunday.

The 33-year-old Jansrud has now accounted for three of the victories during the run, with Svindal collecting the other four. The nation hasn't lost a World Cup super-G race at Lake Louise since 2010.

"It's been so many years now. It's a little weird," Jansrud said. "It's not a normal thing. It keeps on happening and I don't really understand why."

Jansrud darted down the course in 1 minute, 33.52 seconds to eclipse Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria by a 0.14-second margin. Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland took third. Svindal wound up fifth.

To think, Jansrud was feeling a little bit of tension heading into the race as he began his quest to capture a third straight title in the discipline. Jansrud is attempting to become the fourth man to win the super-G standings at least three seasons in a row. He would join Swiss standout Pirmin Zurbriggen, Austrian great Hermann Maier and Svindal.

"I was a little more nervous this year than other years," Jansrud said. "Then again, it tastes even better to get the win and get off to a good note. Naturally, I hope I can compete again (for the discipline title) this year."

Kriechmayr felt like he made one tiny mistake, just enough to open the door for Jansrud.

"To beat Kjetil, you have to be fast from the start to the end," Kriechmayr said. "Hopefully, I can bring such a good race."

This was the second career World Cup podium for Caviezel, who also finished third in Aspen, Colorado, during a super-G in 2017.

"The goal is to be on the podium and the top, but it's not so easy. You have to take risks," Caviezel said. "Sometimes you win, and more you lose. I'm happy I'm on the podium. It's just great."

Starting 39th, American Ryan Cochran-Siegle moved up to finish in a tie for 12th place with Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway.

The men's circuit now heads to Beaver Creek for super-G, downhill and giant slalom races.