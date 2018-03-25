Morris Hogan, Laura Hadar repeat as banked slalom champs in Snowmass

For the second year in a row, local riders Morris Hogan and Laura Hadar took home top honors in Aspen Skiing Co.'s banked slalom snowboard event in Snowmass. In its fifth year, the banked slalom race was held Sunday within the Garrett Gulch run. More than 100 snowboarders took part.

Hogan won the men's open/pro division with a best-run time of 1 minute, 27.23 seconds. The course was significantly faster than a year ago, when Hogan's winning time came in at more than two minutes.

In second was Jake Black in 1:28.24 and in third Jason Smith in 1:29.72. Smith was second in 2017.

Hadar won the women's open/pro division in 1:36.30. Hadar, the retired big mountain pro, edged Olympian Gretchen Bleiler, who took second in 1:39.98. Melanie O'Halloran was third in 1:41.41.

Men’s age division winners included Finn Eisenman (12 and under), Noah Bethonico (13-17), Ben Sydoryk (18-29), Job Crisostomo De Moraes (30-39), and Matty Swanson (40 plus).

Women’s age division winners included Jordan Lowe (18-29), Cat Leonaitis (30-39), and Laurel Boyer (40 plus).

acolbert@aspentimes.com